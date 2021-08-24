Rob Key column: County Cricket makes England’s hopeful opponents worse with its trundlers and poor pitches





l hear a lot about the domestic schedule this summer and especially the lack of red ball cricket in the high summer which are the reason for beating the Test of Englands order which is very weak with the honorable exception of Joe Root. I agree that the schedule is an issue to some extent. But I think there’s a bigger question here: After years of poor decision-making in the county system, are English batters actually worse for playing championship cricket? Carry with me. First up, England’s batsmen came in the series against New Zealand in June with seven or eight championship games under their belts. And almost all of them looked hopeless. Even Root looked out of shape (which he never does), and has admitted that it was actually ODI cricket that helped him find his niche for this series. Second, look at the battle formation of the state of England. For two years they’ve invested in players like Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, and now none of them are sidelined. Only Rory Burns remains and his position becomes less certain. Instead, they turn to players who haven’t played championship cricket yet and find themselves getting better at it. Jonny Bairstow looks good, as do Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler at Lords. READ MORE I think playing Championship cricket can have an adverse effect. Based purely on provincial form in recent years, Sibley and Rory Burns are the right opening pair for England. But look what happens when they get to Test level: 37 percent of their partnerships haven’t made it past the second left. They shared nine ducks this year. Their techniques are taken apart just as quickly by bowlers as they are by experts. So at this point I’m not sure if it really matters what format is played in domestic cricket in July, or around the test matches as championship cricket won’t help anyway. It’s time the ECB listened to players like Root and Alastair Cook, the last two world-class batters we’ve produced, who say the county’s pitches aren’t good enough. For too long Championship cricket has rewarded the trundler, and the wrong type of cricket. The players who do well are sailors whose age (forty) and bowling speed (sixty) are far too close to each other. It doesn’t resemble Test cricket in any way. There is a collateral. For every Tim Murtagh there are five Nick Gubbins and for every Darren Stevens there are five Daniel Bell-Drummonds. England’s latest opener, Haseeb Hameed, also knows all about this. These are young boys, full of promise, fighting back tears as they trudge back to the locker room with a sore shin, wondering if a career as a first-class batter is really achievable. Make no mistake, red ball cricket is not fun at the moment. It’s seriously hard work and the rewards are the special moments when you earn a century. These guys don’t have as many as they should because they don’t stand a chance. If I had the choice of listening to Root and Cook or a gin-soaked district committee member who’s never had to hit these fields and only cares about his team’s performance, yes, I know which side I’m on. on go. It shouldn’t be. Ten years ago, when England went to number 1 in the league table, county cricket and the test team worked well together. Since then, some bad decisions have been made regarding first-class cricket. It is possible that the championship is strong and other formats thrive. It’s not one or the other. I fear the uncertainty this creates means England are going back to the bad old days of picking a team for the next game, with little long-term vision. They seem like a team that listens to everything outside the camp, in the papers or on Twitter. Duncan Fletcher and I didn’t see everything face to face, but his instincts were excellent and he was stubborn. Michael Vaughan and Marcus Trescothick were his headline picks, but Steve Harmison was far from the finished article when he first picked him, but Fletcher knew there was a world-class entry fast in it. There remains so much talent in the English game. Can Chris Silverwood now coach and select be smart and ruthless enough to find it with the county game in its current state? His work depends on it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/cricket/rob-key-column-england-county-cricket-b952090.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos