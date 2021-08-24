Fantasy Hockey: 2021-22 Defenders Draft Tiers

Cale Makar is one of the best defenders in the 2021-22 fantasy hockey ladies. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Defenders are often overshadowed in fantasy concepts due to their lack of offensive production compared to the game’s elite attackers, but having one of the top names below on your rosters is hugely valuable.

Here’s a sample of this year’s defenders, ranked by level.

TIER 1 THE ELITE

Cale Makar, Victor Hedman, Adam Fox, John Carlson, Dougie Hamilton, Quinn Hughes, Tyson Barrie, Roman Josi, Shea Theodore

The skinny: Make these guys a high priority on design day.

Makar is the most talented rearguard in the game and he plays for arguably the deepest team in the league. He finished second in the Norris Trophy voting at the age of 22 a year ago. He was able to flirt with 75 points during a full season of 82 games. Hedman’s game was just a notch down from what we’re used to last season, but the last time Hedman scored less than 45 points was in the 2014-15 campaign. Fox led all NHL backs in assists (42) a season ago and finished second in points (47). That achievement led to him winning his first Norris trophy as the league’s best defender in 2020-21. Carlson is Mr. Consistency, as he has posted no less than 44 points in each of the past five campaigns. Performing a power play alongside Alex Ovechkin will lead to that kind of production. Hamilton left Carolina for New Jersey last summer on a new $63 million seven-year contract. The 28-year-old blueliner has posted double-digit goals in each of the past seven seasons and he is a real threat to lead the league in goals under defenders this season.

Hughes played in all 56 games for Vancouver last year, racking up 41 points, 19 of which were with the men’s advantage. He also ended up with an ugly minus-24 rating, which feels like a fluke. Playing on a team that includes the best player in the game (Connor McDavid) and his trusted sidekick (Leon Draisaitl), Barrie led all NHL backs in scoring (48 points in 56 games) in 2020-21. The Predators as a team lack offensive clout, leading to Josi finishing last year with 33 points in 48 games, his lowest total since the 2012-13 season. Expect a recovery attempt from the Nashville captain in 2021-22. Theodore should probably be higher on this list as the best attacking rearguard of a full Vegas team, but Alex Pietrangelo is still around to steal minutes, which limits Theodore’s advantage.

TIER 2 ROCK-SOLID OPTIONS

Kris Letang, Morgan Rielly, Jakob Chychrun, Torey Krug, John Klingberg, Seth Jones, Aaron Ekblad, Thomas Chabot, Zach Werenski, Jeff Petry, Alex Pietrangelo, Neal Pionk

The skinny: Guys with a real chance to produce as No. 1 Fantasy Defenders.

Letang and Rielly find themselves in similar situations, as they are both seasoned powerplay quarterbacks on teams full of attacking talent. Both blueliners, Letang in particular, are extremely consistent. Chychrun looks to be one of the game’s next big back-guards after a breakout season in which he led all defenders in goals scored with 18, but the Coyotes are a bad team and Shayne Gostisbehere could eat up Chychrun’s power play time after he has been acquired by the Coyotes from the Flyers through trade. Krug finished his first season in St. Louis with 32 points, 111 shots and a plus-11 rating in 52 games. Expect similar production for a full campaign in 2021-22. Klingberg has scored at least 36 points in six of his first seven NHL seasons. He continues to produce despite the persistent presence of Miro Heiskanen. As an aside: Klingberg is also an in-season trade candidate.

Jones’ stock collapsed a season ago (28 points, minus-18 rating in 56 games), but the Blackhawks nevertheless decided to trade him over and gave Jones an eight-year, $76 million contract extension. He will run the show for a team that includes Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and the now presumably healthy Jonathan Toews up front. Ekblad argued for the highest level before sustaining a broken leg at the end of March. He has had surgery and is expected to be ready for training camp. This may be your last chance to get the Panthers’ best defender at any concept discount. Chabot logs a ton of minutes, which can lead to some serious fantasy production, but like Chychrun, his ceiling is somewhat capped as he will likely play for one of the NHL’s worst teams.

With Jones being traded, the Blue Jackets went all in for Werenski on a new $57.5 million six-year contract. It’s a lot of money for a man who has never posted more than 44 points in a single season, but Werenski shoots the puck a ton and he should log about 25 minutes of ice age a night. Petry’s prospects were improved by the anticipated retirement of Shea Weber due to injury. Petry offers production across the board and he has legitimately improved every year since he arrived in Montreal.

I mentioned Pietrangelo above. He still holds a lot of value for the Golden Knights, but he thinks he’s second fiddle to Theodore in power play and that’s a big deal in the fantasy hockey world. Pionk has been a revelation since he arrived in Winnipeg two years ago. He has 77 points in 125 games during that period and should book more than 200 goals for a full 82-game campaign in 2021-22.

TIER 3 THE NEXT BEST THING

Brent Burns, Devon Toews, Charlie McAvoy, Miro Heiskanen, Mikhail Sergachev, Darnell Nurse, Drew Doughty, Tony DeAngelo

The skinny: Safe, early to mid lap options.

Burns was the top option on this list for years, but he’s turning 37 in March and playing for a bad team. He’s still a fine roster, but don’t sign up for previous production. Toews came to Colorado from the Islanders a season ago, scoring nine goals, 31 points and a plus-29 rating in 53 games. It’s a value choice in all formats. McAvoy is Boston’s best defender by a mile, but the Bruins seem committed to giving both Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly power play time, limiting his overall worth. Heiskanen, as mentioned above, still has to contend with Klingberg. Sergachev is behind Hedman on the Lightning depth chart, but Hedman has been confused lately and Sergachev has been excellent since he came on the scene several years ago.

Nurse gets a bump for playing with McDavid and Draisaitl, but he’s extraordinarily talented in his own right. Doughty’s fantasy value is directly linked to the heavy minutes he logs. The Rangers cut ties with DeAngelo last season, willingly making their team worse. He was then bought out by New York and joined the Hurricanes as a free agent this offseason. DeAngelo is the ultimate risk/return choice.

TIER 4 COMPLETE YOUR ROSTER

Ryan Pulock, Ryan Ellis, Erik Karlsson, Matt Dumba, Rasmus Dahlin, Jared Spurgeon, Josh Morrissey, Samuel Girard

The skinny: Players who could potentially start for your team.

Pulock and Ellis are rebound candidates for several reasons. Pulock had bad luck with the puck last season while Ellis was injured and has since been traded to Philadelphia. Karlsson is a shadow of his former self and plays for a bad team. Ryan Suter is gone, but Dumba and Spurgeon will split the time, limiting the value of each. Morrissey has been terrible since he got a big money contract but the Jets will continue to run him there with tough minutes. Girard has to deal with Makar and Toews, leaving him with a stable fantasy floor and a questionable ceiling.

TIER 5 YOUNG AND OLDER

Shayne Gostisbehere, Keith Yandle, Filip Hronek, Ty Smith, Nick Leddy, Justin Faulk, Adam Boqvist. Nils Lundkvist

The skinny: Youth and veterans with obstacles in front of them.

Gostisbehere and Yandle are attacking rearguards on new teams, but they both have potential. Hronek and Smith both play for bad teams and Smith now has Dougie Hamilton to deal with. Leddy joins Hronek on a poor Red Wings squad, leading to a significant increase in opportunities for the former islander. Faulk is a constant contributor to St. Louis with limited benefit. Boqvist will attempt to replace some of Seth Jones’ production in Columbus. Lundkvist, a rookie from Sweden, seems likely to play a sheltered role on his arrival at the Rangers, but he has an immediate top six lead.