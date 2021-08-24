Toto Wolff’s latest comments raise eyebrows





Toto Wolff’s most recent comments about Mercedes’ decision for the 2022 Formula 1 season contradict what many previously believed. Going into the four-week Formula 1 summer break, which will conclude this weekend with Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, it was believed the break would include a decision on the second Mercedes seat for the season. 2022. Seven-time world champion and current points leader Lewis Hamilton has already signed a contract extension to stay with the Silver Arrows until the 2023 season after entering the year with just a one-year deal signed a month before the season started. But Valtteri Bottas, who has been Hamilton’s team-mate since the 2017 season, is fighting for the Brackley team for a one-year deal for the fifth year in a row, and he has no contract to compete in 2022. With Mercedes junior driver George Russell in a contract year with Williams, there has been much speculation that the 23-year-old Briton will replace the 31-year-old Finn next year. After Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last season, Russell was called up by Mercedes to replace him for the Sakhir Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, and despite barely fitting in the car and ending up with bloody knuckles and bruises on his knees as a result, he put in an extraordinarily impressive performance. But the decision many expected between the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring four Sundays ago and Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix probably won’t come during the break. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff now hopes a decision will be made sometime next month. This is what he said to the German tabloid newspaper: image the past weekend. “We have to choose between Valtteri’s stability and George’s talent where the future lies. I want the issue settled in September so they can both position themselves well for the coming season.” At the very least, he clearly ruled out signing Lance Stroll, who Jacques Villeneuve says will take over from Aston Martin simply because he won’t “burden” Hamilton. At the end of the day, the waiting continues. But every day the decision is getting closer; we just don’t know exactly how long the wait will be. Will the last target of September also be pushed back?

