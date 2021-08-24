About a hundred lines will make it to T20 cricket: Brathwaite





Image Source: GETTY IMAGES File photo of Carlos Brathwaite. Former West Indian T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite believes that some of The Hundred rules would gradually make their way into T20 cricket to make the game’s shortest format more appealing. Brathwaite, 33, who landed here from Manchester — where he captained Manchester Originals in The Hundred — to play for his franchise Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League from August 27, added that some rules in The Hundred were “interesting” and would help “speed up” T20 cricket. “The lines (in The Hundred) were interesting,” Brathwaite said. “The rules that I think will probably come into play in the regular T20 are that the extra fielder comes in the circle when you get past the cut-off time. I think that would put more team effort into the overs in. I “I think the T20 has gotten really, really slow. It was initially planned to take less than three hours. Sometimes we have T20s that last more than four hours. So I think that will speed up the game,” Brathwaite said by espncricinfo. Brathwaite, who is unlikely to be part of the Tallawahs for the CPL’s opening game against Saint Lucia Kings on August 27, as he finds himself in isolation after a fellow passenger on the flight from the UK to St Kitts and Nevis tested positive for Covid-19 , added that the two-over-of-the-same-end rule in The Hundred could be one of the first to be included in T20 cricket to speed up the overload. “I think two overs from the same end is probably something that could also catch on. Again, just for the speed of play. It now means you [switch ends] 10 times instead of 20. And the idea of ​​not crossing if the batter is caught – the new batter enters the battle. I think these three could potentially be implemented or phased into T20 cricket in the future.” On Monday, the tall West Indian all-rounder had extended his contract with Australian Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season and said he would aim to help them win a hat-trick of titles. The Barbadian-born West Indian all-rounder had played a key role in the Sixers’ title win in the previous edition, taking 16 wickets for the season. Brathwaite is best known for his match-winning four consecutive sixes against England’s Ben Stokes in the final of the 2016 ICC World Twenty 20 Cup, propelling the West Indies to the title. The BBL starts in December.

