Pa’s three central hockey players. hope to break Argentina’s winning streak at the Junior Pan American Championships | Sport

Since 1988, the U.S. women’s field hockey team has won the Junior Pan American Championship once, something player Hope Rose said she wanted to change.

I’m excited to play for the country, said the Central Dauphin graduate. I recently came back from Pan Am indoor and I hope to do the same and bring the championship win to the Pan Am outdoor games.

The U.S. indoor team ousted Canada for the win in June.

Seven men’s and six women’s teams will compete for the Junior Pan American Championship title and qualification for the Junior World Cups, which will take place at the end of 2021 in India for men and South Africa for women. The competitions will take place from August. 21 to 29 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

Training for the games in Chile got off to a bumpy start, but no worries for college graduate Hershey and Northwestern sophomore, Maddie Zimmer. Earlier in August, she said the teams’ first game together was a bit difficult.

We weren’t really used to each other, she said. But then something clicked in the second game. Everyone was on the same page, passes were perfect. I like winning, but when it’s good hockey and I’m winning, that’s the best feeling.

Both players have been training non-stop and juggling personal time with their athletic ambitions. Rose, a freshman at the University of Maryland, said Shell missed two games in South America.

It’s the weekend opener, she said. Ill miss St. Joes and Umass (Lowell). But I’ll be back.

Laughing at her training hack, Zimmer admitted to sticking a dumbbell on her hockey stick to improve her stick work. But she said that didn’t last long because her parents weren’t sure it was the safest way to get faster.

The barbell was stuck to my stick and it flew off, she said. My parents were like, let’s try a wrench.

Five minutes a day of that workout and Zimmer said she felt more confident in controlling the ball. Both players in central Pennsylvania were recently on Bishop McDevitt to provide insights to younger players.

They said they don’t take the chance they’ve had to play and travel the world for granted.

US Womens National Team player, Lauren Moyer, of York, began her junior career in 2016 in the Pan American Junior Championship. She told USA Field Hockey that the Junior Pan American Championships is a fantastic tournament for our younger athletes to get on the international stage and compete.

We have an incredible amount of talent in the pipeline from the US and are currently on the list of the Womens National Team so they have the opportunity to all come together and learn how to play each other, build connection and take the game to the next level. play level. an important step in the transition to the senior level game.

Many of these girls competing in August will be our future teammates, so I’m excited to see how they perform and wish them the best of luck – cheering you on from the States.

Lauren Wadas, 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Week after her performance against Ohio State and graduate Palmyra, is also competing in the competition.

The Junior Pan American Championship tournament began in 1978 for men and 1988 for women. Argentine men have won the competition every year, while Argentine women have won seven times. And once the US.

The top two men’s teams and the top three women’s teams will qualify for the 2021 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup.

The international competition, organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation, is typical for athletes under 21, but was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic. The federation has changed the 2021 competition to include 22 and under.

Participation has fallen slightly compared to past years, with the 2005 edition drawing 11 entries in the men’s competition and 12 in the women’s competition; and 2012 editions with 13 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams, according to USA Field Hockey.

In the women’s competition, Argentina, Canada and Uruguay compete in Pool A, while Chile, Trinidad and Tobago and the US compete for honors in Pool B.

