Sports
Pa’s three central hockey players. hope to break Argentina’s winning streak at the Junior Pan American Championships | Sport
*This story has been updated to reflect the omission of Lauren Wadas, a Palmyra graduate and a sophomore from the Northwest.*
Since 1988, the U.S. women’s field hockey team has won the Junior Pan American Championship once, something player Hope Rose said she wanted to change.
I’m excited to play for the country, said the Central Dauphin graduate. I recently came back from Pan Am indoor and I hope to do the same and bring the championship win to the Pan Am outdoor games.
The U.S. indoor team ousted Canada for the win in June.
Seven men’s and six women’s teams will compete for the Junior Pan American Championship title and qualification for the Junior World Cups, which will take place at the end of 2021 in India for men and South Africa for women. The competitions will take place from August. 21 to 29 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.
Training for the games in Chile got off to a bumpy start, but no worries for college graduate Hershey and Northwestern sophomore, Maddie Zimmer. Earlier in August, she said the teams’ first game together was a bit difficult.
We weren’t really used to each other, she said. But then something clicked in the second game. Everyone was on the same page, passes were perfect. I like winning, but when it’s good hockey and I’m winning, that’s the best feeling.
Both players have been training non-stop and juggling personal time with their athletic ambitions. Rose, a freshman at the University of Maryland, said Shell missed two games in South America.
It’s the weekend opener, she said. Ill miss St. Joes and Umass (Lowell). But I’ll be back.
Laughing at her training hack, Zimmer admitted to sticking a dumbbell on her hockey stick to improve her stick work. But she said that didn’t last long because her parents weren’t sure it was the safest way to get faster.
The barbell was stuck to my stick and it flew off, she said. My parents were like, let’s try a wrench.
Five minutes a day of that workout and Zimmer said she felt more confident in controlling the ball. Both players in central Pennsylvania were recently on Bishop McDevitt to provide insights to younger players.
They said they don’t take the chance they’ve had to play and travel the world for granted.
US Womens National Team player, Lauren Moyer, of York, began her junior career in 2016 in the Pan American Junior Championship. She told USA Field Hockey that the Junior Pan American Championships is a fantastic tournament for our younger athletes to get on the international stage and compete.
We have an incredible amount of talent in the pipeline from the US and are currently on the list of the Womens National Team so they have the opportunity to all come together and learn how to play each other, build connection and take the game to the next level. play level. an important step in the transition to the senior level game.
Many of these girls competing in August will be our future teammates, so I’m excited to see how they perform and wish them the best of luck – cheering you on from the States.
Lauren Wadas, 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Week after her performance against Ohio State and graduate Palmyra, is also competing in the competition.
The Junior Pan American Championship tournament began in 1978 for men and 1988 for women. Argentine men have won the competition every year, while Argentine women have won seven times. And once the US.
The top two men’s teams and the top three women’s teams will qualify for the 2021 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup.
The international competition, organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation, is typical for athletes under 21, but was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic. The federation has changed the 2021 competition to include 22 and under.
Participation has fallen slightly compared to past years, with the 2005 edition drawing 11 entries in the men’s competition and 12 in the women’s competition; and 2012 editions with 13 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams, according to USA Field Hockey.
In the women’s competition, Argentina, Canada and Uruguay compete in Pool A, while Chile, Trinidad and Tobago and the US compete for honors in Pool B.
Read more:
College, USA Field hockey standouts transmit the spirit of the game to the Bishop McDevitt team
10 Mid-Penn Field Hockey Players To Watch This Fall
2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.
Sources
2/ https://www.readingeagle.com/sports/three-central-pa-field-hockey-players-hope-to-break-argentina-s-winning-streak-at-the/article_b099d0d3-fcab-55e4-90c5-4ba4a2b88044.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]