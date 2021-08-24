Mariners discover new cult hero, triumph 5-3

Remember how down we all felt after those two beatdowns by Houston? Can you believe that was only two days ago? Sure, the Mariners won a ridiculous extra innings and got Minute Maid all the way out, but they weren’t out of the division gauntlet yet. I can think of so many Mariners/As games played here that defined baseball purgatory: low scores, sparse attendance, quirky drums and whistles everywhere. Once Mark Canha, Matt Olson and Yan Gomes teamed up to scratch a run off Marco Gonzales in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of hits, a double steal and a fielder’s choice, I was wary of another of those Games. To his credit Marco bored after the point came in, and put down the next eight in a row before leaving a 1-2 change-up center cut for Gomes devour.

Again, though Marco held back, Jed Lowie and Josh Harrison set up to end the fourth and retire a fifth inning in which he eliminated Chad Pinder, Sean Murphy and Elvis Andrus in order for a total of 21 pitches. I’m pretty sure Murphy’s 11-pitch at bat is the longest I’ve ever charted, and I was very impressed with how Marco threw turn after turn before finally getting him on a perfect outside change for an easy grounder .

I prepared this well before Matt Chapman got scratched

With Gonzales in bulldog mode, the Mariners had a chance. Sadly, Paul Blackburn – the forgotten man in the Daniel Vogelbach and Danny Valencia trades – rolled out the gate with one of the best games of his fringe, scattered big league career. Never one to miss many bats, his command remained nearly impeccable for five innings, and he racked up a career-high of five strikeouts equaling no walks – although tonight’s ump viewed the strike zone as more of a suggestion for both sides. Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic (!) both singled in the second to get him on the ropes, and a wild pitch with two outs lifted them both, but Cal Raleigh lined out right at Starling Marte to take a to end the threat. And really, when he’s dialed in like this strikeout against Toro, a small, unwilling part of you may be forced to tip your cap.

Imagine the relief I felt in the sixth. JP, who finally came up against Blackburn for the third time, opened the frame with a clean single after a battle of eight pitches, and Mitch Haniger did what you expect from the man with a career high in homert with a 1-1 hanging curveball this year To do, knocking Blackburn out of the game. And hey, did you know that the Mariners are one of only a few teams with two guys with at least 29 dingers?

The bats couldn’t scratch another dot on Andrew Chafin, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t touch Abraham Toros’ single. Toro, despite solid numbers with Seattle, was in a bit of a slump tonight, down just 0.222/.324/.244 in recent weeks. But as mediocre as that looks, he has seemingly found a way to get to base every night, and this check swing may have been the embodiment thereof.

Who cares if nothing else came of it? That there is pure, distilled chaos, and was just a harbinger of things to come. Marco got the first two out of the sixth with a little help from his defense – after Jake Bauers, who manned right field to give Haniger a DH day, briefly bobbled a one-out single from Marte, he fired a seed at the second and Starling was a few steps outside. As much righteous gaffe as Mariner fandom has given Bauers in recent months, this isn’t the first time he’s flashed a protruding arm out of the outfield corners in a key spot, and if you ask me now I’d say it’s his best tool. Who says he has no purpose? It also proved crucial – Olson immediately broke a first-pitch high corner from Gonzales to reclaim the lead. Gomes was eliminated one pitch later and Marcos’ night was over. Not quite the dominance he showed against Texas in recent weeks, but his command was sharp. Tonight was just his second start of the year without allowing a walk, and I cannot stress enough how great his second half comeback has been for the club.

Unfortunately, any hopes that he would win the pitcher was dashed by Chafin who stayed to rip through the bottom of the Ms lineup, and to be honest I didn’t expect Jarred Kelenic, Cal Raleigh or Bauers much against would do to him. Erik Swanson worked around a leadoff double to keep Ashes off the board in the bottom of the seventh, and the bullpen wars were on. Sergio Romo swept through the eighth, using his veteran magic to throw cellars and subs that couldn’t crack the top of the order. Anthony Misiewicz was next, and he too worked out of a jam, this one caused by a rare error by Seager and a walk before going down to pull a double play off Olson’s bat. Still, it didn’t feel great. Lou Trivinos’ commando and strikeouts may be less this year, but in terms of results he was on a roll and his dominant last few seasons remained fresh in my mind.

Ty France put those worries to bed without worry second thought.

That is his second tying ninth inning homerun in a row. He has his own promotion at T-Mobile on Thursday. His wRC+ is over 130, he was the most valuable player on the team by both bWAR and fWAR, and most welcome of all, he was a plus defensive first baseman. Give Tyler Lawrence France a lifetime contract and check it out BreakingT’s newest shirt celebrate him.. Toro grounded out hard down the middle for his third goal of the evening, and a resounding oppo double by Jake Fraley brought him into third place. At this point the story started to build. What a great moment for the kids! Can you imagine how good this would be for Kelenic or Raleigh to get through in the playoff chase? The content and tweets would write themselves!

Unfortunately, that’s not how it went. Trivino dug in after hitting 3-1 behind Jarred to bury him on two consecutive substitutions, and Raleigh was able to get to 2-2 before swinging a high and away fastball. It was up to Jake Bauers, arguably the most reviled Mariner on the active roster, to perform. I heard the collective moaning, the call for the return of Jos Marmolejos who was loading. Jake waved off at a change of the first pitch, and the discourse began to spin. Putting down a second and away, he took a loop turn for an attack and saw a fastball miss the outside rim by a few inches. The takes were locked and loaded, and ready to be fired in an instant.

Trivino retaliated with another changeup, just wide of the plate but remained belt high, and Bauers commit.

Those clicking noises you hear are all frantic efforts to delete their old tweets, lyrics, and comments on game threads asking Jake Bauerss the head, and despite the absurdity of it all, he was responsible for the two go-aheads. After a nightcap from an easily stolen base, he wouldn’t score, but the damage was done. Paul Sewald slammed the door and suddenly the Mariners have won a game at Oakland and Houston.

Every wonder season has a few cult heroes, and sometimes it takes longer to find themselves. Jake Bauers has struggled for most of the year. His double in yesterday’s game was his first extra-base hit in nearly two months. Despite being only 25, his overall body of work in the Majors hasn’t been great, and there’s a real possibility he’ll be out of the league before he’s 20. But tonight he was the hero on the plate and in the field. Will he cry after this? Probably not. But I know that ten years from now I’ll be looking back on this team, playing Remember Some Guys with a group of friends, and at some point, Jake Bauers will show up, and I’ll remember when he shone in a critical moment. And really, how great will that be?