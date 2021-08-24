FANTASY Dashboard – Contest 31 – FanCode ECS Germany Dresden





USCM Last five matches: NS (Average score for 68, average score against 138) bri Last five matches: NR WLLL (Average score for 120, average score against 116) USC MAGDEBURG (USCM) Captain: Krishna Budireddy wicket keeper: Sai Vivek Jeevangekar Projected top four: Rahul Movva, Ranadheer Podidhetti, Veer Akula, Sreekanth Kunchapu Projected opening Bowlers: Shafiq Gulzai, Hari Patel Spin options: Krishna Budireddy, Sreekanth Kunchapu Key players of USC MAGDEBURG: Sreekanth Kunchapu, right-hand batsman, leading scorer for USCM with 49 runs in two games. Rahul Movva, a young and energetic all-rounder, can hit the ball very far. Fast bowler, hard to get away. A gunfielder too. Shafiq Gulzai, right arm pacer, can swing the ball in either direction. Pinch hitter, able to score quick runs. Krishna Budireddy, captain, right-handed batsman and leg spin bowler. Anchors the innings with the bat and can break through any defense with his clever wrist spin bowling. BRITANNIA CC (BRI) Captain: Rohit Singh wicket keeper: Kashif Mahmood Projected top four: Janpreet Singh, Rohit Singh, Vishal Panjwani, Sanish Goyal Projected opening Bowlers: Rohit Singh, Waleed Ahmed Spin options: Vishal Panjwani, Sanish Goyal, Faisal Qasimi BRITANNIA CC Key players: Rohit Singh, star German International and MVP last season. Top scorer and wicket taker for BRI last term who collected 201 runs at a SR of 203 and took 13 wickets with a best return of 5-5. Looted 100 runs in three games with a SR of 294, including an unbeaten 76 out of 26. He also took two wickets. Vishal Panjwani, 26-year-old all-rounder, has scored 31 runs in three innings and is the joint lead wicket taker for BRI with FOUR scalps. Waqas Virkic, the right-arm medium pacer was the top wicket taker for BRI the last time, scalping 13 wickets with a thrift percentage of less than seven. Collected 27 runs with a SR of 300 in two innings. waleed ahmed, an intelligent medium pacer, took NINE wickets last term with a best return of 3-4. Has taken two wickets in three games this season. Newcomers USC Magdeburg got off to a nightmarish start with two heavy defeats against fellow newcomers Berlin International Cricket Academy. It will be even more difficult on Tuesday against reigning champions Britannia, who are looking for a place in the standings. Match Prediction: Britannia CC (BRI) wins with enough left. Tune in for the live action from Germany Monday to Saturday from 0700 GMT * 0900 CEST * 1230 IST * Connect with the ECN on our official channels || WhatsApp group || Telegram group || Telegram Channel

