Washington brings WR Steven Sims Jr. out after two seasons



Steven Sims Jr.’s tenure in Washington is over. The Washington Football Team has released the wide receiver after two seasons, the club announced on Monday. In a corresponding move, Washington activated offensive tackle David Sharpe off the reserve/COVID-19 list. We made the following grid moves: The Washington Football Team has activated the following player from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

T David Sharpe The Washington Football Team has released the following player:

W.R. Steven Sims Jr. Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) August 23, 2021 As an unwritten free agent in 2019, Sims impressed during the preseason and earned a spot in the Week 1 squad that season. After playing a mostly recurring role in the first half of the season, Sims got his late in the year shot wideout and made the most of it. He finished his rookie season with 34 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns, most of them as of Week 12. Still, in 2020 Sims took a step back. He finished with just 27 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. He also struggled as a returner, as ball security proved to be an issue for him last season. Sims’ path to the 53-man roster became more difficult this off-season when the team added fast wide-out Curtis Samuel and slot machine specialist Adam Humphries in free agency. Sims could have been of value as a returnee, but he didn’t stand out in either preseason game in that spot. Sims, 24, entered the camp and had fought for what would be the sixth and final wide receiver position on the 53-man roster. Now he is the second wideout the Bourgogne and Gold have lowered since the start of the camp when Washington released Kelvin Harmon for the sixth round of 2019 earlier this month. Washington has four wideouts — Samuel, Humphries, Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown — who make up the team. Cam Sims is the favorite to remain wideout fifth, while Antonio Gandy-Golden, DeAndre Carter, Tony Brown, Isaiah Wright and Dax Milne will continue to battle for the last spot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/football-team/washington-releases-wr-steven-sims-jr-after-two-seasons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

