Harmeet Singh, once touted as next Bishan Bedi announces retirement, ready to play international cricket for US
After Unmukt Chand and Smit Patel, another 2012 U-19 World Cup winner, Harmeet Singh, decided to move to the United States of America in search of fresh cricket pastures.
Left arm spinner Harmeet Singh has announced he will retire from Indian cricket and will soon be trading for the US. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Major League Cricket in the US and plays for the Seattle Thunderbolts.
This is not a sudden movement. I didn’t get a chance to play. In 12 years I managed to play only 31 first-class matches. It got frustrating every year, Harmeet told IndiaToday.In from Seattle.
Last September, during Covid-19, I moved to Seattle. I came here for every Ranji Trophy season to do some competition practice. This time, however, they offered me a deal that I couldn’t refuse.
The money I get here is more than what I earned in India. I will also have the opportunity to look after the budding cricketers at the grassroots level. In addition, there is job security here, which also prompted me to move, said Harmeet, who has played 31 first-class matches in India.
Harmeet was once compared to Bishan Singh Bedi
Harmeet was spotted at the age of 9 by legendary left arm spinner Padmalkar Shivalkar in Shivaji Park.
Interestingly, the late Dilip Sardesai and former Australian Ian Chappell compared him to the great Bishan Singh Bedi.
Harmeet rose to prominence at the 2010 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, but he took center stage at the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia, which India won.
Harmeet Singh (Image Courtesy of: Instagram)
Harmeets fearless approach to throwing the ball consistently impressed Ian Chappell, who then said that the left-arm spinner should be drafted into the Indian Test cricket team.
Harmeet Singh made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2009, taking seven wickets against Himachal Pradesh. In the first five first-class games, Harmeet has taken 25 wickets. He also led the Mumbai U-19 team to the Cooch Behar Trophy in the 2011-12 season.
But as fate would be, despite his good performances, the promising cricketer never got the run he desired.
the controversies
Controversy also followed him in 2013, when his name surfaced during the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing. Singh, who played for Rajasthan Royals, was introduced to bookmakers by Ajit Chandila.
Delhi police later gave Harmeet a clean slate, but the talented spinner was not chosen by any IPL team after the spot-fixing saga.
Harmeet Singh (right) with Rahul Dravid during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL (Courtesy: Instagram)
In 2017, he was arrested by the Mumbai Police for driving his car on the platform of the Andheri Railway Station in Mumbai.
In 31 first-class games, the sinewy left-arm spinner has scored 87 wickets at 34.18 and scored 733 runs, including a century.
Harmeet, a drifter
Looking for more playing opportunities, Harmeet switched from Mumbai loyalty to Vidarbha in first-class cricket in 2013. He was unable to play for Vidarbha because the disciplinary committee did not clear his name for spot-fixing.
Harmeet Singh in action (courtesy: Instagram)
In 2016, the wiry spinner moved to Jammu and Kashmir and then to Tripura.
The American Dream
Harmeet, now settled in the US, is eager to make the most of the lost time. He hopes to fulfill his dream of playing international cricket for his adopted country.
Harmeet Singh bowls at the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia (Courtesy of ICC)
I thought where I want to see myself in the next five years. I am 28 and at this age the spinners were at their peak. But I didn’t get enough matches. Those who started playing with me have played 70 or 80 first-class matches, but I’ve only played 31 matches, Harmeet said.
In September I will finish a year in the US. And by the rules, if I stay here for 30 consecutive months, I will be qualified to play for the US national team. Therefore, I will be eligible to represent the US in March 2023. I will be 30 and I can finally resume my career, he signed off.
