Vanden High football team rally to beat Yuba City – The Vacaville Reporter





The Vanden High School football team brought it together in the second half to beat the visiting Yuba City 37-33 on Saturday in the 2021 opener for both schools. The match was originally scheduled to take place in Yuba City on Friday, but has been moved to Vanden due to poor air quality. The Vikings (1-0) trailed 20-6 at halftime, but defeated the Honkers 31-13 after the break. “Maybe it was the nerves of the first game, but we fell into a hole,” said Vanden coach Sean Murphy. “Then we started making plays and regained our composure.” Vanden’s lone touchdown in the second quarter came on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tre Dimes to Konar McLeod. With 4:53 to go into the third quarter, Dimes scored from one yard and Isaiah Smith made his PAT. Later in the quarter, Vanden gave Jordan Jones an onside kick and Cameron Fisherman scored, with Smith adding the extra run. An interception by King Williams led to a 17-yard field goal from Smith in the fourth quarter. Dimes then fired a touchdown on Michael Belt from 14 yards and an awkward recovery from Vanden led to a 12-yard touchdown run from Elijah Fisherman for the final margin of victory. Yuba City ended the fourth quarter with 13 points. Vanden will receive Franklin from Elk Grove on Friday. college football Strong names to watch list Nevada quarterback and Will C. Wood grad Carson Strong and Toa Taua found their names on a pair of 2021 preseason watch lists for the University of Nevada. Strong is a candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Taua is a candidate for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The ex-Wildcat has been named a candidate for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy and Manning Award, while Thursday’s announcement marks Taua’s second recognition, following his addition to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. last week. Strong, a consensus pick for the preseason All-Mountain West First Teams of Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus (PFF), was Mountain West’s top offensive player and the quarterback of the All-Mountain West First Team in 2020 . He paced the conference in passing yards (2,858), passed touchdowns (27), completion percentage (70.1), and ranked in the FBS top 10 in completions per game (27.7, second), passing yards per game (317). .6, seventh), percentage completion (seventh), and touchdown passes (ninth), while finishing 11th in passing yards. He also finished the year with an interception rate of just 1.13, throwing just four picks over 355 tries. Nevada opens the 2021 season on September 4 in Cal, with kick-off at 7:30 PM on FS1.

