Uncertainty, need for Afghan cricketers after Taliban takeover | Cricket News







The tranquility of the empty stadium is a surreal contrast to the scenes just a few miles to the north, where tens of thousands of Afghans at Kabul airport are desperately trying to flee on evacuation flights.

After the stunning victory of the hardline Islamists, many players of the cricket-crazed Afghan national team are finding it difficult to focus on sports. KABUL: The crackle of bat on ball echoes around Acceptance ‘s international stadium als Afghanistan The best cricketers practice some – just days after the country fell for the Taliban The tranquility of the empty stadium is a surreal contrast to the scenes just a few miles to the north, where tens of thousands of Afghans at Kabul airport are desperately trying to flee on evacuation flights.After the stunning victory of the hardline Islamists, many players of the cricket-crazed Afghan national team are finding it difficult to focus on sports. “The fear is there in their eyes, in their voices, even in their messages,” pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq said of his teammates in Kabul during a BBC radio interview broadcast over the weekend.

“The Taliban have said they will not harass athletes, but nobody knows,” added Haq, speaking from the West Indies where he plays in the Caribbean Premier League.

The return of the Taliban has sparked widespread fear in Afghanistan and the international community, reviving memories of their brutal first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, when they imposed a harsh version of Islamic law.

They banned most entertainment — including many sports — and stadiums were also used as public execution sites.

Sports that the Taliban did allow were strictly controlled and were only for men to play and watch. They didn’t mind cricket, and the game that was born on the playing fields of England centuries ago, is also popular among Taliban fighters.

That has done little to allay the fears of many players, for whom the fall of the country is about much more than the sport.

“I appeal to the leaders of the world: please don’t let Afghanistan fall into chaos,” tweeted former national captain Mohammad Nabi days before the fall of Kabul as the Taliban quickly conquered territory.

‘We need your support. We want peace.’

Cricket was barely known in the nation until the early 2000s, and its boom in popularity has been linked to conflict – the sport was picked up in Pakistan by Afghan refugees who then seeded it in their homeland. But the national team has since enjoyed a meteoric rise on the international stage, achieving coveted Test status in 2017 and now ranks in the top 10 in the world in the One Day and Twenty20 formats.

Over the past 20 years, it has also emerged as a powerful symbol of national unity in a country torn by civil wars and ethnic conflict.

“When you find positive news, when you see people happy together, it’s only cricket… that brings it to the country. It’s so important for Afghanistan,” Haq told the BBC.

“It’s more than a game for the Afghan people.”

That connection to national identity was evident on Afghanistan’s Independence Day – August 19, less than a week after the fall of Kabul.

Afghan cricketers flagged it by tweeting photos and emojis of the tricolor national flag, which the Taliban have replaced with their white flag in areas under their control. All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari had previously tweeted a photo showing the date of the Taliban takeover of Kabul — August 15 — and the words: “The day the Afghans lost their country and the whole world looked on.”

For the Afghan players currently out of the country, there is fear for their loved ones at home.

The family of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s biggest cricketer, cannot leave the country, says former England star Kevin Pietersen, who spoke to him last week during a tournament in Great Britain.

“We’ve had a long conversation here on the border and (Khan) is concerned, he can’t get his family out of Afghanistan,” Pietersen told Sky Sports.

There are positive signs.

On Sundays the Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted pictures of the newly reappointed chairman to indicate that it would be “business as usual”.

Despite the uncertainty, Afghan cricket authorities hoped their upcoming ODI series against Pakistan, to be played in Sri Lanka next month, would continue. But on Monday, the two sides chose to postpone it until next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it had accepted Afghanistan’s request to postpone the series “due to players’ mental health problems, disruption to flight operations in Kabul and other issues”.

For those who can play outside of Afghanistan, such as Haq in the West Indies, the images from home are hard to ignore.

“You forget for a minute or two to focus on cricket, but it comes back to you,” he told the BBC.

“I can’t say that I will fully concentrate on playing cricket alone, because you can’t do that when you see your country that way.”

