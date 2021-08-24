5 Arizona Soccer Players Whose Supplies Soared in Fall Camp

The Arizona Wildcats have completed fall camp. Here are five players who helped their stock with a strong performance.

Tayvian Cunningham, wide receiver

The track star was especially a speed threat under former head coach Kevin Sumlin, he saw almost all of his catches come on bubble screens and routes go. Now Cunningham has an extensive route tree in Jedd Fishs offense that should allow him to show more of his skills as a receiver.

Cunningham, who added six pounds of muscle this off-season, was a frequent target of UA quarterbacks in fall camp. He separated into underlying routes in addition to making plays on the field.

Of Jamarye Joiner is out with a foot injury until at least week 3, Cunningham could have a huge workload early in the season. And yes, he is also still a threat in the return leg.

Alex Lines, tight ending

Arizonas new pro-style violation will include tight ends in the passing game, and Linesa’s sophomore freshman transfer from UNLV is already No. 2 on the depth chart behind fifth year senior Bryce Wolma.

Lines was coached by a new tight ends coach Jordan Paopao at UNLV, which allowed him to quickly absorb Arizonas terminology. Lines had no catches with the Rebels last season, but was a top-25 tight end in the country coming out of Gilberts Higley High School.

I think you just see maturity just in terms of lifting weights, being stronger, knowing a lot of the buzzwords, Paopao said. You see him play very quickly. With a COVID season that didn’t count towards eligibility, he’s technically a true freshman, so to have a kid who already knows some buzzwords and can know what things look like and how we should feel, think I think it’s an incredible deal to be able to add him to our group now.

Treydan Stukes, corner back

Stukes was one of three UA defensive players to earn a scholarship in August. the others are security Jaydin Young and viper Rourke Freeburg. Stukes has emerged as Arizona’s No. 3 corner back behind Isaiah Rutherford and Christian Roland Wallace. Rutherford was nicked at the end of the camp, allowing Stukes to run with the first team defense in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Stukes saw extensive action in last year’s Territorial Cup, with a career-high seven tackles in the loss to ASU.

He’s tall, can run, track background really helps, said UA cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker. He has a good burst, good vertical. I mean, he has all the tools to be a really good player, so he just needs to get stronger and keep developing. I think the child has a great future.

Rashie Hodge Jr., linebacker

Arizona has completely revamped its linebacking corps with a slew of transfers, and the most impressive of them all was Hodge, formerly of New Mexico State. Hodge has the outburst to make plays on the scrimmage, but has also flashed into cover during fall camp.

It’s fast and explosive, Fisch said. He shows up, he works his tail off and showed up here and said, Coach, I just want to be part of this team. And you look at him every day, and you look at his excitement, his energy, how fast he hits, it’s pretty impressive how he hits the gap and I think he’ll be a great asset to have on our team.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise since Hodge was very prolific at NMSU. He recorded 90 tackles as a junior in 2019, including a team-high 10 tackles for loss. Hodge did not play in 2020 as the Aggies sat out the fall season due to COVID-19.

Mo Diallo, defensive lineman

Diallo was one of the newest additions to the roster, joining the Wildcats in August after working on a fishing boat in Spain. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound senior made his presence known from the moment he stepped onto campus and quickly ascended to the top of the depth chart.

Like Hodge, Diallo has previously been very productive at the collegiate level. Last season in Central Michigan, Diallo had three sacks and 9.5 tackles for losses in just five games.

Moss a special player, Fisch said. He had a decent summer. He knows how to throw some blocks, he knows how to use his hands. He is what you want that position to look like. He can play all four spots on the defensive line. There is no doubt that hell is a novice defensive player for us.