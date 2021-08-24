Northern Ireland: Boss Ian Baraclough wants more than 13,000 fans at Windsor for Switzerland qualifier

1,000 is the maximum number of supporters who have been able to visit Windsor Park during Baraclough’s reign

Ian Baraclough hopes a crowd of more than 13,000 can attend Windsor Park for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

The NI manager’s squad will face the Swiss at home on September 8 in the second qualifier, six days after the away game against Lithuania, with a friendly against Estonia in between.

A crowd of 13,000 attended the Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal in Windsor on August 11 and Baraclough would like to see more at the Belfast venue for Switzerland’s visit.

The Irish FA has not yet announced how many supporters will be allowed to visit the 18,500-seat stadium, but the association is hoping for more than 13,000.

Following the acquisition of Michael O’Neill last June, Covid-19 restrictions have resulted in 1,000 being the largest gate for all of Baraclough’s international home games in charge.

“Hopefully we can get more than the 13,000 at the Super Cup, but I have not been given any guarantees or advice on that,” said Baraclough.

“The crowd is a big help, a lot of it. I have escaped the fact that I can’t wait to play in front of a full house and get the support of the home fans.”

“I think the Super Cup was a great indication of what we can do and the numbers coming back are hopefully we can organize an event like that where it’s safe for everyone.

“The rugby in Kingspan next week [when 10,000 home supporters can attend Ulster’s friendly against Saracens] will be another event that allows us to take in more people at the National Stadium in Windsor Park and, in the future, eventually reach a full house.

“It’s something we’ve dealt with in a safe way and we’ve proven we can do it.”

‘We have to beat Lithuania’

Northern Ireland created multiple chances in their 0-0 home defeat to Bulgaria in March

How important the home game against Switzerland will be for Northern Ireland’s qualifying chances depends on the result they get in Lithuania six days earlier.

After losing 2-0 to Italy and then drawing 0-0 at home to Bulgaria in their first two Group C outings, Baraclough is fully aware of the importance of beating Lithuania.

“We were disappointed that we didn’t get away with three points against Bulgaria, which means we have to get the maximum points elsewhere,” he continued.

“We looked at the group when the draw took place and Lithuania is one where you would aim to get away with three points.

“Going to Lithuania will not be an easy prospect, they are playing on a synthetic turf pitch and we have to deal with that. But if we have something to say at the end of this group in November, then we have to beat Lithuania.

“We can’t hide from that, we know that and that’s what we focus on.”

And despite winning just once in 90 minutes in his first 12 games – a friendly 3-0 win over Malta in May – the man who stepped down as Under 21 manager last summer is in a positive frame of mind.

“I enjoy it. Every time we get together I look forward to bringing new things to the group. Sure, increasing the players gives more competition to the group and the players know that, so they have to perform when they go back to their clubs.

“There is also a freshness that we are moving towards something that hopefully can have success in qualifying – if this comes too early for us, then certainly for the next Euros.

“We are not writing this campaign off, I am always a ‘glass half full man’ and I enjoy what we are building towards together. The results are not quite as expected, but we have certainly had the achievements and if we get it right can do, we know we’re right for everyone.”