Sports
Northern Ireland: Boss Ian Baraclough wants more than 13,000 fans at Windsor for Switzerland qualifier
Ian Baraclough hopes a crowd of more than 13,000 can attend Windsor Park for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.
The NI manager’s squad will face the Swiss at home on September 8 in the second qualifier, six days after the away game against Lithuania, with a friendly against Estonia in between.
A crowd of 13,000 attended the Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal in Windsor on August 11 and Baraclough would like to see more at the Belfast venue for Switzerland’s visit.
The Irish FA has not yet announced how many supporters will be allowed to visit the 18,500-seat stadium, but the association is hoping for more than 13,000.
Following the acquisition of Michael O’Neill last June, Covid-19 restrictions have resulted in 1,000 being the largest gate for all of Baraclough’s international home games in charge.
“Hopefully we can get more than the 13,000 at the Super Cup, but I have not been given any guarantees or advice on that,” said Baraclough.
“The crowd is a big help, a lot of it. I have escaped the fact that I can’t wait to play in front of a full house and get the support of the home fans.”
“I think the Super Cup was a great indication of what we can do and the numbers coming back are hopefully we can organize an event like that where it’s safe for everyone.
“The rugby in Kingspan next week [when 10,000 home supporters can attend Ulster’s friendly against Saracens] will be another event that allows us to take in more people at the National Stadium in Windsor Park and, in the future, eventually reach a full house.
“It’s something we’ve dealt with in a safe way and we’ve proven we can do it.”
‘We have to beat Lithuania’
How important the home game against Switzerland will be for Northern Ireland’s qualifying chances depends on the result they get in Lithuania six days earlier.
After losing 2-0 to Italy and then drawing 0-0 at home to Bulgaria in their first two Group C outings, Baraclough is fully aware of the importance of beating Lithuania.
“We were disappointed that we didn’t get away with three points against Bulgaria, which means we have to get the maximum points elsewhere,” he continued.
“We looked at the group when the draw took place and Lithuania is one where you would aim to get away with three points.
“Going to Lithuania will not be an easy prospect, they are playing on a synthetic turf pitch and we have to deal with that. But if we have something to say at the end of this group in November, then we have to beat Lithuania.
“We can’t hide from that, we know that and that’s what we focus on.”
And despite winning just once in 90 minutes in his first 12 games – a friendly 3-0 win over Malta in May – the man who stepped down as Under 21 manager last summer is in a positive frame of mind.
“I enjoy it. Every time we get together I look forward to bringing new things to the group. Sure, increasing the players gives more competition to the group and the players know that, so they have to perform when they go back to their clubs.
“There is also a freshness that we are moving towards something that hopefully can have success in qualifying – if this comes too early for us, then certainly for the next Euros.
“We are not writing this campaign off, I am always a ‘glass half full man’ and I enjoy what we are building towards together. The results are not quite as expected, but we have certainly had the achievements and if we get it right can do, we know we’re right for everyone.”
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58316361
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]