Cricket: Don’t Appoint Ramiz Raja as PCB Chief, Pakistan Pacer Sarfraz Nawaz Writes to Prime Minister Imran Khan | Indiacom cricket





Commentator and former Test captain Ramiz Raja is not the right person for the role of chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), says former Pakistani pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz. The latter accused Ramiz of making highly derogatory remarks against Pakistan in the recent past, while speaking out in favor of arch-rival India. In this regard, Nawaz has written to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to nominate either Zaheer Abbas or Majid Khan as PCB’s next chairman, while urging his former new ball partner against the possible nomination of Ramiz Raja, given his past, Dawn reported. .Also Read – IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Virat Kohli aims for a big blow as confident India faces untouchable series leader against struggling England According to media reports, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran, who is also the top patron of the administration, has decided not to grant Mani an extension after his term ends in August. “Media are circulating that with your approval it has been decided to replace Ehsan Mani with Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman. In this regard, there is no doubt that as the chief patron of the PCB, you have the right to nominate anyone as PCB chairman,” London-based Sarfraz wrote in a letter. Also Read – IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Runs Snatch Routine Ahead of 3rd Test vs England, Says No Substitute for Hard Work | WATCH VIDEO When deciding on a person, the patron of the national institution should also be aware of what: [sort of] state of mind that Ramiz Raja has and that he has made very derogatory remarks against Pakistan in the recent past while speaking in favor of India, Sarfraz said. Also Read – 2021 T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik identifies key player for India; It’s not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma Sarfraz further said: “If the news of your approval for the appointment of Ramiz Raja as the next chairman PCB is true, who shamelessly and shamelessly advised Pakistan to go shameless by accepting Indian supremacy and rule in the ICC [vehemently opposed by many renowned Pakistanis] and so much so that he [Ramiz] said we should disregard Pakistan by surrendering to the Indian hegemonic plan to rule the cricket world through a monopoly in the ICC.” “Although you are the best judge of your decisions, but in my humble opinion the very respectable legend Majid Khan who in the past had excellent relations with all ICC board members, or Zaheer Abbas [ex-ICC president] may be named the next PCB chairman in place of Ramiz, as his appointment is contrary to national sentiments and will also seriously damage the patriotic feelings of the entire nation.” Sarfraz said that in the past Ramiz had acted as an adviser to former PCB chairman, retired Lieutenant General Tauqir Zia, and when Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super Six stage of the 2003 ICC World Cup, instead of opening Ramiz’s door. Tauqir appointed him as the PCB chief.

