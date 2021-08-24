Diamondbacks vs. Pirates – Game Recap – August 23, 2021

PITTSBURGH — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday-evening.

With the game in the eighth inning, No Ramirez (0-1) walked three consecutive times to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face KeBryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at bat and Kevin Newman scored.

I’m sure he didn’t try to give me anything during the game, said Hayes, taking three consecutive balls to start the at bat. So I’m sure he was trying to make his best pitch early in the count, which was probably a heater. He had a little cut so he tried to persuade me to roll for a double. I tried not to do too much. Try to see something, touch it.

Tsutsugo started Pittsburgh’s seventh-inning rally with his second pinch-hit home run of the season, sending a solo front row shot over the right-field wall. Three of his six hits since signing with the Pirates on August 16 were home runs.

He’s influenced baseball with really good swings, said Pirates manager Derek Shelton. When we bought it, we knew it had power. We’ve seen it in a short period of time.

Reynolds drove into Hayes with a center right triple on a Joe Mantiply sinker and pulled Pittsburgh within one. Reynolds scored on an error by third baseman Asdrbal Cabrera to tie the score.

The rear of our bullpen needs to get better, said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. They will be the first group to tell you that. They are extremely responsible. We just didn’t get the job done on that back. We have to find a way to improve.

Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struckout three in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in the ninth for his second major league save.

Pittsburgh has won three out of four after dropping 13 from the previous 14 to lead 3 1/2 games over the National League worst Diamondbacks.

Christian Walker gave Arizona a 5-1 lead with a three-run double that chased Pirates-starter Wil Crowe with two outs in the fifth. A single by Ketel Marte gave Arizona a 2-1 lead earlier in the inning after starting pitcher Humberto Meja led off the inning with a double, his first single in the majors.

Crowe gave up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

I felt like I had my best command tonight, feel for all my pitches, Crowe said. So when I felt this way, I got a little frustrated with 0-0 after throwing a non-competitive ball. … I felt so good tonight. We worked really hard on competitive attacks with the curveball, with the slider, with the change-up.

Meja gave up two runs on six hits in five innings after being recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his debut in Arizona.

I felt very positive about the state of affairs today, said Meja. I collected many strikes. The only negative, the downside, was that I found myself in a lot of 3-2 counts, full counts. That’s something I need to work on. But positive throughout the outing.

Daulton Varsho homered in a third game in a row to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the second.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: INF Michael Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his debut in Pittsburgh at second base. He was acquired from the Red Sox on July 30 in a transaction that sent LHP Austin Davis to Boston.

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: OR Anthony Alford (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Diamondbacks: OR Kole Calhoun will begin outdoor running this week, Lovullo said. He was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on August 12. Mantiply was recovered from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday.

NEXT ONE

LHP Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday against Pirates RHP JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49) in the second game of the three-game series. Bumgarner is coming to his longest appearance of the season, giving up one run in eight innings on August 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brubaker is 0-9 in 12 starts since the last win on May 29. He gave up seven runs to the Dodgers in four innings on August 18.