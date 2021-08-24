Sports
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates – Game Recap – August 23, 2021
PITTSBURGH — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday-evening.
With the game in the eighth inning, No Ramirez (0-1) walked three consecutive times to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face KeBryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at bat and Kevin Newman scored.
I’m sure he didn’t try to give me anything during the game, said Hayes, taking three consecutive balls to start the at bat. So I’m sure he was trying to make his best pitch early in the count, which was probably a heater. He had a little cut so he tried to persuade me to roll for a double. I tried not to do too much. Try to see something, touch it.
Tsutsugo started Pittsburgh’s seventh-inning rally with his second pinch-hit home run of the season, sending a solo front row shot over the right-field wall. Three of his six hits since signing with the Pirates on August 16 were home runs.
He’s influenced baseball with really good swings, said Pirates manager Derek Shelton. When we bought it, we knew it had power. We’ve seen it in a short period of time.
Reynolds drove into Hayes with a center right triple on a Joe Mantiply sinker and pulled Pittsburgh within one. Reynolds scored on an error by third baseman Asdrbal Cabrera to tie the score.
The rear of our bullpen needs to get better, said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. They will be the first group to tell you that. They are extremely responsible. We just didn’t get the job done on that back. We have to find a way to improve.
Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struckout three in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in the ninth for his second major league save.
Pittsburgh has won three out of four after dropping 13 from the previous 14 to lead 3 1/2 games over the National League worst Diamondbacks.
Christian Walker gave Arizona a 5-1 lead with a three-run double that chased Pirates-starter Wil Crowe with two outs in the fifth. A single by Ketel Marte gave Arizona a 2-1 lead earlier in the inning after starting pitcher Humberto Meja led off the inning with a double, his first single in the majors.
Crowe gave up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
I felt like I had my best command tonight, feel for all my pitches, Crowe said. So when I felt this way, I got a little frustrated with 0-0 after throwing a non-competitive ball. … I felt so good tonight. We worked really hard on competitive attacks with the curveball, with the slider, with the change-up.
Meja gave up two runs on six hits in five innings after being recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his debut in Arizona.
I felt very positive about the state of affairs today, said Meja. I collected many strikes. The only negative, the downside, was that I found myself in a lot of 3-2 counts, full counts. That’s something I need to work on. But positive throughout the outing.
Daulton Varsho homered in a third game in a row to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the second.
ROSTER MOVES
Pirates: INF Michael Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his debut in Pittsburgh at second base. He was acquired from the Red Sox on July 30 in a transaction that sent LHP Austin Davis to Boston.
TRAINERS ROOM
Pirates: OR Anthony Alford (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
Diamondbacks: OR Kole Calhoun will begin outdoor running this week, Lovullo said. He was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on August 12. Mantiply was recovered from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday.
NEXT ONE
LHP Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday against Pirates RHP JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49) in the second game of the three-game series. Bumgarner is coming to his longest appearance of the season, giving up one run in eight innings on August 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brubaker is 0-9 in 12 starts since the last win on May 29. He gave up seven runs to the Dodgers in four innings on August 18.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228928
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]