Crickets is both sociable and cruel. At first glance it all looks like polite applause (clap the new batsman, fellas) and tea in flannel, but it has a bust that runs through its bucolic green pastures like a sick river. In almost every game, from town square to Testarena, there will come a time when a player wants nothing more than for the ground below to open up.

Maybe you know the feeling. Perhaps you knocked out a teammate with a disastrous calling or a series of extravagant throws. A humiliating and potentially deadly beamer lobed or switched to a child’s head to deliver a no-ball at a crucial moment. It’s often said that dropping a catch is the worst feeling you can have on a cricket pitch, the pain of disappointing your married teammates with the shame of passing up a hard-earned opportunity.

Well, but dropped catches don’t make it into the scorebook, chalked up for eternity, a circular spot right there next to your name, unblinking and motionless: zero. nada. utility. Zilch. A blob. A big fat zero. Yes, you caught a duck.

Coming out without scoring points is an occupational hazard for a batter, especially an opener, and another piece of shame for a bowler not known for his skill at handling the willow tree. But what does this have to do with our billed and feathered friend? What is the duck?!

Fifteen minutes of Googling and hours of searching teaches me that the term comes from the number 0, which resembles a duck egg. As early as 1866, 11 years before the first Test match, the term was used by a Daily Times London correspondent in a report appearing in New Zealand’s Otago Witness.

The short excerpt details the cricketing performance of the Prince of Wales (lately Edward VII) playing for the Zingari against the lords of Norfolk. The short match report suggests that HRH’s teammates have been somewhat treacherous towards their new hire, explaining that he honour of performing on short legs before handling the bat. The prince was persuaded to fight in the least royal of all positions. Frankly, old Bertie wouldn’t have had anything substantial to protect him other crown jewels of the meaty slogs of the best of Norfolks. When it came to percussion, the future king took care of it. Expectant eyes were on Britain’s heir at the wicket. It was unfortunate to see his signal failure, he was bowled and retired to the royal pavilion on a duck egg. Many have since followed in his webbed footsteps.

There was a duck in the very first Test, Australia’s Ned Gregory became the first man to get his hands on a sad code in Melbourne in 1877. Since then there have been famous ducks (Bradman bowled Hollies, 0), long ducks (Geoff Allott worked for 77 balls and 101 minutes for his 0 against South Africa in 1999), and funny (ish) ducks (after a run of seven ducks in In the 1981-82 season that earned him the nickname Chappell, a mischievous fan released a live duck onto the field at the MCG as Greg Chappell walked out to bat). There were harrowing ducks trudging Alan Wells and saying sorry through the camera lens to his family after Curtly Ambrose fired him without scoring in what was his only Test. A tally of three in the second innings probably didn’t take the edge off.

Sam Curran runs past Joe Root after a duck during Englands second Test defeat to India.
Sam Curran runs past Joe Root after a duck during Englands second Test defeat to India. Photo: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

For some players the the ghost of a duck doesn’t seem to bother them see Cheteshwar Pujara positively luscious as he languishes on nothing. While others look like they can’t bear to ever stand among the binaries, Kevin Pietersen’s litany of risky first runs belied a man who would rather sell his sister than score nothing.

Flap ahead to 2021 and England’s Test lineup will croak as much as squat. Together they have 39 ducks in 10 matches and six more Tests are coming this year, three each against the predatory bowling lineups of India and Australia. The current side should have a shot at beating their record year of the duck in 1998, where they got 54 fuzzy zeros in 16 tests.

The Ducks of 98 might be ugly reading at first glance, but these were pre-central contracts England, a far cry from today’s professionalism. Nearly every country that played Test at the time also boasted one or two world-class bowlers. England took on the West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia that year with players such as Mullally, Tufnell, Peter Such and Dean Headley. A tail whose return was both measly and fowl, contributing to the peak in the duck column.

Contrast this with Joe Roots’ side, where you don’t have to look any further than the lorange hue of the highest order to catch the culprits. Haseeb Hameed’s first innings golden duck at Lords was the 14th out of one of England’s top three in 2021, a number that put them in the most ducks on record ever by a Test top three in a calendar year. Quack! In the second innings, Burns and Sibley increased this remarkable number of ducks to 16, becoming the first England opening pair in the process to both score in (531) home tests. Quack! For the record, later in the innings, Sam Curran became the first man to score a king pair (two first-ball outs) at Lords in Test history. Quack! Quack!

In the case of Boggis, Bunce and Burns, the Surrey shuffler has scored five ducks in 12 test innings. Despite this, he is still England’s second-best hitter this year, with 914 runs behind the remarkable Root. Sibley has four ducks, as do Dan Lawrence and Jimmy Anderson. Bairstow, Broad and Curran have three each. The England captains are the only jelly to keep his terrine team afloat.

Roots men may find some solace in the words of the late great cricket writer RC Robertson-Glasgow, who had an appreciation for all that is useless. He describes flipping through Wisden’s pages for them: Ze [ducks] must be sorted out, like a few pearls from legions of oysters. He wrote.

There are those who think it is something to have scored 1 or 2 or some other infamous and insignificant number. They are wrong; it’s nothing, or rather, worse than 0. They’ve only had a period too short to make a profit, long enough to show their ineptitude. They’ve just pooped and poked and pecked in miserable incompleteness. New; give me the guy who makes 0 and doesn’t care. As the numbers go, he accomplished nothing; but still, since it never started, it left 0 unfinished.

At least that’s a man who would be very pleased with England beating this year. Quack!

This is an excerpt from Guardians’ weekly cricket email, The Spin. To subscribe and get the full edition, go to this page and follow the instructions.

