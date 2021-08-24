Ohio State 2021 Football Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels, Results





Despite losing last season in last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State’s football program is poised to make another run at the Playoff in 2021. Unlike 2020, the Buckeyes and the rest of the Big Ten will play a full 12-game regular season in 2021. Head coach Ryan Day is entering his third full season at the helm, hoping to lead his squad into their fifth season. straight Big Ten title. Here’s Ohio State’s full 2021 football schedule, including opponents, results, and players to watch. Ohio State 2021 Football Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, Results Here’s the complete, detailed schedule for Ohio State’s 2021 football season. OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV PLACE in Minnesota Thursday 02 Sept 8 pm Fox Minneapolis, Minnesota vs. Oregon Saturday 11 September 12 o’clock Fox Columbus, Ohio vs. Tulsa Saturday September 18 3.30 pm FS1 Columbus, Ohio vs Akron Saturday 25 Sept. Not yet known Not yet known Columbus, Ohio at Rutgers Saturday 2 Oct Not yet known Not yet known Piscataway, New Jersey vs. Maryland Saturday 9 Oct. 12 o’clock Not yet known Columbus, Ohio in Indiana Saturday 23 Oct. Not yet known Not yet known Bloomington, IN vs. Penn State Saturday 30 Oct. Not yet known Not yet known Columbus, Ohio in Nebraska Saturday 6 Nov Not yet known Not yet known Lincoln, NE vs. Purdue Saturday 13 November Not yet known Not yet known Columbus, Ohio vs. the state of Michigan Saturday 20 Nov Not yet known Not yet known Columbus, Ohio in Michigan Saturday November 27 12 o’clock Fox Ann Arbor, Michigan To be determined (Big Ten Championship) Saturday December 4 Not yet known Fox Indianapolis, IN Big ten football positions Click or tap here to view the latest Big Ten football standings. Check out the latest college football rankings Click or tap here to view the latest Top 25 rankings. College Football Playoff Schedule 2021-22 Ohio State has made the College Football Playoff four times since its inception in the 2014-15 season. They have made it to the CFP Championship twice (2015, 2021). Here’s the schedule for the 2022 College Football Playoff. ROUND GAME DATE PLACE STADIUM Semi finals cotton bowl December 31, 2021 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium Semi finals Orange Bowl December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida Hard Rock Stadium Championship CFP National Championship January 10, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium results 2020 The Buckeyes went 7-1 last season, finishing with an appearance in the CFP Championship Game where they suffered their only defeat of 2020. Here’s what happened in every game of the Ohio States 2020 schedule: OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) PLACE RESULT SCORE Nebraska Saturday 24 Oct. 12 o’clock Columbus, Ohio W 52-17 Penn State Saturday Oct 31 7:30 pm State College, Pennsylvania W 38-25 Rutgers Saturday 7 November 7:30 pm Columbus, Ohio W 49-27 Indiana Saturday 21 Nov 12 o’clock Columbus, Ohio W 42-35 Michigan state Saturday December 5 12 o’clock East Lansing, Michigan W 52-12 Northwestern (Big Ten Championship) Saturday December 19 12 o’clock Indianapolis, IN W 22-10 Clemson (Sugar Bowl-CFP Semifinal) Friday January 1st 8 pm New Orleans, LA W 49-28 Alabama (CFP National Championship) Monday 11 January 8 pm Miami, Florida l 52-24 History of the CFP National Championship YEAR (OF GAME) GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 New. Alabama 26, #3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Top Returning Players Ohio State was the only team in the last two NFL Drafts to have 10 players selected. QB Justin Fields (11th overall), RB Trey Sermon (88th overall) and DT Tommy Togiai 132nd (overall) are just a few that have gone to the next level. The Buckeyes won’t be tied down for talent though, replacing Fields will prove the shame of wealth that Day has at his disposal. Two front-runners for the quarterback job are freshman red shirts CJ Stroud and Jack Miller III enter the 2021 season. The receiving core remains the same as the top three Buckeyes recipients all come back to Columbus. Their lead recipient, Chris Olavez will return for his senior year while Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams will be back for their junior year. The three combined for 1,606 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns en route to a CFP Championship appearance. When it comes to rushing, junior RB Master Teague III will take on the workload Trey Sermon left behind. Last year, Teague carried the ball for 514 yards and led the team in hasty touchdowns with eight. Defensively, OSU will bring a lot of experience, even if not all of them started in 2020. Senior DT Haskell Garrett one to keep an eye on this year. Last season, he recorded a total of 20 tackles, along with four tackles for a loss and two sacks. Another player who could make an impact for the Buckeyes is senior DE Tyreke Smith, as the combination of Garrett and Smith should be able to give opposing offensive lines a headache all year round.

