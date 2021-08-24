Connect with us

Sports

Ohio State 2021 Football Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels, Results

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


Despite losing last season in last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State’s football program is poised to make another run at the Playoff in 2021.

Unlike 2020, the Buckeyes and the rest of the Big Ten will play a full 12-game regular season in 2021. Head coach Ryan Day is entering his third full season at the helm, hoping to lead his squad into their fifth season. straight Big Ten title.

Here’s Ohio State’s full 2021 football schedule, including opponents, results, and players to watch.

Ohio State 2021 Football Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, Results

Here’s the complete, detailed schedule for Ohio State’s 2021 football season.

OPPONENTDATETIME (ET)TVPLACE
in MinnesotaThursday 02 Sept8 pmFoxMinneapolis, Minnesota
vs. OregonSaturday 11 September12 o’clockFoxColumbus, Ohio
vs. TulsaSaturday September 183.30 pmFS1Columbus, Ohio
vs AkronSaturday 25 Sept.Not yet knownNot yet knownColumbus, Ohio
at RutgersSaturday 2 OctNot yet knownNot yet knownPiscataway, New Jersey
vs. MarylandSaturday 9 Oct.12 o’clockNot yet knownColumbus, Ohio
in IndianaSaturday 23 Oct.Not yet knownNot yet knownBloomington, IN
vs. Penn StateSaturday 30 Oct.Not yet knownNot yet knownColumbus, Ohio
in NebraskaSaturday 6 NovNot yet knownNot yet knownLincoln, NE
vs. PurdueSaturday 13 NovemberNot yet knownNot yet knownColumbus, Ohio
vs. the state of MichiganSaturday 20 NovNot yet knownNot yet knownColumbus, Ohio
in MichiganSaturday November 2712 o’clockFoxAnn Arbor, Michigan
To be determined (Big Ten Championship)Saturday December 4Not yet knownFoxIndianapolis, IN

Big ten football positions

Click or tap here to view the latest Big Ten football standings.

Check out the latest college football rankings

Click or tap here to view the latest Top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff Schedule 2021-22

Ohio State has made the College Football Playoff four times since its inception in the 2014-15 season. They have made it to the CFP Championship twice (2015, 2021).

Here’s the schedule for the 2022 College Football Playoff.

ROUNDGAMEDATEPLACESTADIUM
Semi finalscotton bowlDecember 31, 2021Arlington, TexasAT&T Stadium
Semi finalsOrange BowlDecember 31, 2021Miami Gardens, FloridaHard Rock Stadium
ChampionshipCFP National ChampionshipJanuary 10, 2022Indianapolis, INLucas Oil Stadium

results 2020

The Buckeyes went 7-1 last season, finishing with an appearance in the CFP Championship Game where they suffered their only defeat of 2020.

Here’s what happened in every game of the Ohio States 2020 schedule:

OPPONENTDATETIME (ET)PLACERESULTSCORE
NebraskaSaturday 24 Oct.12 o’clockColumbus, OhioW52-17
Penn StateSaturday Oct 317:30 pmState College, PennsylvaniaW38-25
RutgersSaturday 7 November7:30 pmColumbus, OhioW49-27
IndianaSaturday 21 Nov12 o’clockColumbus, OhioW42-35
Michigan stateSaturday December 512 o’clockEast Lansing, MichiganW52-12
Northwestern (Big Ten Championship)Saturday December 1912 o’clockIndianapolis, INW22-10
Clemson (Sugar Bowl-CFP Semifinal)Friday January 1st8 pmNew Orleans, LAW49-28
Alabama (CFP National Championship)Monday 11 January8 pmMiami, Floridal52-24

History of the CFP National Championship

YEAR (OF GAME)GAME
2015No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2016No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2017No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2018New. Alabama 26, #3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2019No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2020No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2021No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

Top Returning Players

Ohio State was the only team in the last two NFL Drafts to have 10 players selected. QB Justin Fields (11th overall), RB Trey Sermon (88th overall) and DT Tommy Togiai 132nd (overall) are just a few that have gone to the next level. The Buckeyes won’t be tied down for talent though, replacing Fields will prove the shame of wealth that Day has at his disposal. Two front-runners for the quarterback job are freshman red shirts CJ Stroud and Jack Miller III enter the 2021 season.

The receiving core remains the same as the top three Buckeyes recipients all come back to Columbus. Their lead recipient, Chris Olavez will return for his senior year while Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams will be back for their junior year. The three combined for 1,606 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns en route to a CFP Championship appearance. When it comes to rushing, junior RB Master Teague III will take on the workload Trey Sermon left behind. Last year, Teague carried the ball for 514 yards and led the team in hasty touchdowns with eight.

Defensively, OSU will bring a lot of experience, even if not all of them started in 2020. Senior DT Haskell Garrett one to keep an eye on this year. Last season, he recorded a total of 20 tackles, along with four tackles for a loss and two sacks. Another player who could make an impact for the Buckeyes is senior DE Tyreke Smith, as the combination of Garrett and Smith should be able to give opposing offensive lines a headache all year round.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2021-08-23/2021-ohio-state-football-schedule-dates-times-tv-channels-results

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: