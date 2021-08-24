Sports
Memphis Athletics Reveals Information About Football Matches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. With Tiger Football’s season opener at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 4, less than two weeks away, Memphis Athletics has released its first game information to help fans prepare for the action at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium during the 2021 season.
tickets
Tickets for one match, season tickets and mini-plans for Memphis Football are on sale and can be purchased online atwww.GoTigersGoTix.comor by calling (901) 678-2331. Season tickets for all seven home games and mini-plans give fans the chance to see multiple games at the best price. Season tickets start at just $99.
Premium outdoor seating
New to the Liberty Bowl in 2021 are a pair of premium outdoor seating areas designed to give fans the chance to experience Tiger Football in unique and innovative ways. The Outdoor Club is an all-inclusive space that offers the best view of the game, as well as free gameday food offered by Andrew Michael Restaurant Group and a full-service bar, and the Tiger Terrace presented by Green Mountain Technology is a place to relax. come and go with an entrance pass and buy food and drinks to enjoy with friends.
For more information and to purchase, visit www.GoTigersGo.com/outdoorpremium.
Digital ticket sales
Tickets for Tigers games in 2021-22 will be fully digital to easily access tickets, enter venues and transfer tickets to family and friends.
For more information and to view a step-by-step guide, visit www.GoTigersGo.com/digitaltickets.
Parking and shuttles
Tigers season parking ticket holders who have purchased a parking space will be placed on the lots they purchased for the entire season. Seasonal parking tickets are currently sold out. The opening times of the parking spaces will be communicated prior to each match.
With the development of Liberty Park on the Liberty Bowl property, the City of Memphis has adapted its ATM parking options. The Liberty Bowl will operate off-site cash parking spaces at the Coca-Cola Plant (499 S. Hollywood), Tobey Park (2599 Avery), and the City of Memphis Surplus Lot (2540 Avery).
In addition, the city offers a Park and Ride shuttle service to the Liberty Bowl from the University of Memphis campus. The service includes free parking and a shuttle to and from the stadium for $5 per person. Fans interested in a shuttle can park in the University’s Central Avenue (3854 Central Ave.) or Southern Avenue (597 Goodman St.) parking lots and access the shuttles, which begin four hours before kick-off and run continuously routes until an hour after the game ends.
For a detailed parking map, visit www.GoTigersGo.com.
Tailgating
Tailgating is allowed in seasonal parking lots. Additionally, fans can book a premium tailgate experience for any home game with Tiger Tailgates presented by Event Rentals by Hicks. All full-service tailgate packages include a tent on Tiger Lane, tailgate furniture and a cool box fully stocked with ice. Additional premium add-ons and media options are available. Tailgate packages start at $400 and can be reserved by calling (901) 678-2331.
Mask Policy
According to the latest guidelines from the Shelby County Health Department, all fans, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in indoor areas at the Liberty Bowl. Masks are encouraged outdoors if they are unable to maintain social distancing.
Clear Bag Policy
The Liberty Bowl will continue to have a clear bag policy to provide a safer environment for the public and significantly speed up guest access to the stadium.
Approved bags include:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- 1 gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutches, about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
- Medically necessary items after proper inspection
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to, purses larger than a handbag, briefcases, backpacks, waist packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, diaper bags, binocular bags and camera bags. Seat cushions and backs must be 18″ or less wide without armrests.
Tiger Lane and Tiger Walk
Inflatables, music and other activities on Tiger Lane begin three hours before kick-off. Tiger Walk, where fans can cheer the team on into the stadium, takes place two and a half hours before kick-off.
Theater box office
The ticket office opens two and a half hours before kick-off at the Gate 1 Box Office for ticket sales and customer service. From then on, there will also be a customer service area at the towers on Tiger Lane.
Gate opening hours
All gates at the Liberty Bowl are scheduled to open 90 minutes before kick-off.
For the most current information on the 2021 season, visit www.GoTigersGo.com.
How to follow the tigers:For complete information on Memphis Tigers Football, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
