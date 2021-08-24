How The Hundred can harness the sound of cricket | Remark

For many people who have little to no interest in cricket, the sport is often associated with long shadows on county cricket grounds; a sleepy gentleman’s game that sometimes lasts five whole days and ends in a draw.

So it’s hard to blame outsiders for thinking that seems like a huge waste of time or that seems like nothing to me, but this summer the latest format The Hundred has brilliantly dispelled many of these prejudices.

A new identity

The BBC kept their slogan simple: It’s like cricket, but shorter, and the message is clear. Everyone is welcome.

New teams, new branding and new rules, The Hundred had to answer a lot of questions from skeptics, but looking back on the tournament it was a refreshing success, even if a few kits are not quite my color

Seeing crowded stadiums full of young families watching women’s matches is hugely inspiring, and it’s an image that suggests a bright future for the sport. Who knows how helpful it will be for young girls to see Abtaha Maqsood bowling for the Birmingham Phoenix live on the BBC and Sky Sports and thinking I could be!

Hearing is believing

With the inaugural tournament now over and set to be a year-long hiatus, fans will have wonderful lasting visual memories of Jemimah Rodrigues multiple batting masterclasses, or Izzy Wong knocking down the stumps, but what will they hear?

Sound plays a crucial role here.

You often hear the expression seeing is believing when it comes to diversity and inclusion. It is extremely important for people from different backgrounds to see themselves represented to truly believe that they can follow in the footsteps of their heroes.

And sound can have a bigger impact.

We’ve heard before that sports songs have this influence. When cricket fans hear Booker T. & The MG’s Soul Limbo, thousands of people are instantly transported to Test Match Special and the reassuring voice of Aggers. All I have to do is hear cowbells and I immediately think of cricket.

This is the power of recall that De Honderd broadcasters can also use. The tournament has performed brilliantly at capturing a new, young and diverse audience and it needs sonic branding to resonate with them – a sound that speaks directly to the fans, something they can own and associate with the special moments on the screen. field they enjoyed seeing this. summer.

Root your sound in values

Cricket already has the legacy and roots to be really rich in sound and culturally it encompasses so many countries. Reaching a global TV audience, the tournament attracts talent from all corners of the globe and offers the great opportunity to reflect that in music.

In addition, music is now such a big part of the matchday experience, be it before the game, between overs or every time a six is ​​hit, the moment is marked by mood-enhancing music, normally something like Sweet Caroline or Freed From Desire. In fact, England’s Barmy Army is world famous for keeping the atmosphere burning in cricket and defending cult heroes like Billy the Trumpeter, making it all the more intriguing why the ICC and ECB have not made significant efforts to capitalize on the sport’s relationship with sound.

Sonic branding is most effective when brand values ​​are at the center of the entire creative process, making sure your sound perfectly represents who you are, what you’re trying to achieve and who you’re talking to. Crucially, broadcasters have the opportunity to capitalize on Crickets’ already thriving relationship with music by composing a unique and proprietary sonic brand that encapsulates The Hundred’s values.

And these values ​​are elements to which the UK’s leading cricket broadcasters, the BBC and Sky Sports, have already made bold commitments. Whether supporting the campaign against online hate or Black Lives Matter, the broadcasters can use their already progressive beliefs to add another level of passion and distinctiveness to their coverage of The Hundred in their sonic branding. .

As we reach the stumps at the end of The Hundred 2021, it was a promising summer in the context of the long and complicated history of crickets. Never before has women’s cricket been so exposed to the crowded English audience and mainstream TV coverage, and young girls and boys have gained access to new idols, in some cases a sport they never thought could be for them. Broadcasters have the opportunity to harness these powerful emotions to capture the minds of fans and play their part in crickets’ contribution to diversity and equality in sports and in life.

Paul Reynolds is MD at international creative music agency MassiveMusic