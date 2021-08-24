England and Wales cricket board officials to share £2.1m after job cuts





Tom Harrison, CEO of the Cricket Board (ECB) of England and Wales, is among a group of executives who will share an expected £2.1 million bonus after cutting 62 jobs last year as a result of the financial loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (More cricket news) “The latest ECB accounts show that a five-year long-term stimulus plan will be settled in cash in 2022, with the Guardian being informed that Harrison, the board’s chief executive, was awarded £512,000 last year despite a voluntary payment cut. , and Sanjay Patel, director of the Hundred, are among the targeted recipients,” a report in the Guardian said. ECB President Ian Watmore said executives are being rewarded for their good work during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Long-term incentive plans are widely adopted in many industries, including sports federations, as a way to reward the long-term performance of executives and leaders and to encourage retention,” he said. The latest ECB accounts show that a five-year Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) will be settled in 2022. “The ECB’s LTIPs were created to guide us through the negotiations of the final media rights cycle, the implementation of the Inspiring Generations strategy and the first two years of its implementation. “The performance of the ECB leadership during the pandemic has been exceptional and they were among the first to commit to significant voluntary wage cuts and incentive cuts in 2020. The LTIPs started in 2017 and will expire in January 2022. board is considering what, if anything, will replace them from 2022,” Watmore said. Last year it was widely reported that players also agreed to a 15 percent pay cut to offset the losses caused by the pandemic. The newspaper reported that the ECB suffered a loss of £16.5 million in 2020-21, with its reserves falling to £2 million, from a high of £73 million in 2016. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

