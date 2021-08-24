Twenty Five Faster Fun Football Facts in the Big 12 Era

With the Big 12 up for another major restructuring—or worse, extinction—it got us thinking about Oklahoma’s great football moments and some of the milestones the Sooners have achieved over the past 25 years.

Oklahoma football got off to a rough start in the very early years of the then-nascent Big 12 Conference, but they’ve more than made up for it in the years since.

The Big 12 officially began in 1996 as a combination of the former Big Eight Conference and four teams from what was the Southwest Conference.

Conference realignment changed conference structure, membership, and size after the first decade of the 2000s. Four teams left the Big 12, three from the former Big Eight (Nebraska, Colorado, and Missouri), and one from the former Southwest Conference (Texas A&M) and replaced with the additions of TCU and West Virginia. The net result was a Big 12 with 10 members.

For the first 15 years of the Big 12, the conference was structured in two divisions of six teams. The Sooners were part of the South Division, along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Baylor (all former Southwest Conference teams except OU and Oklahoma State).

The Oklahoma Sooners’ first three years as a member of the newly formed Big 12 were the worst they’d been in over 50 years. Playing for OU football alum John Blake from 1996 to 1998, the Sooners won a total of 12 games and lost 22 in their first three Big 12 seasons, never finishing higher than fourth out of six teams in the South Division.

Bob Stoops took over the program from 1999, and in its sophomore season, Oklahoma won its seventh and most recent national championship. Then the Sooners got back on their feet and have been the dominant player in Big 12 football ever since.

Here are a dozen fun facts and notable Oklahoma achievements on the roster as a proud and prominent member of the Big 12 Conference:

Conference Championships: No Big 12 team comes close to Oklahoma in conference championship count. The Sooners have won the last six league titles and 14 overall in the 25-year history of the Big 12. The next closest is Texas with three. Baylor, Kansas State and Nebraska each won two.

Overall record: In 25 Big 12 seasons, Oklahoma has amassed a record of 247-75 (.767), by far the best in the conference. As members of the Big 12, OU has had three head coaches: John Blake (1996-98), Bob Stoops (1999-2016), and Lincoln Riley (2017-present).

National Championship: Oklahoma owns seven national championships. Three as members of the Big Seven (1950, 1955 and 1956). three as members of the Big Eight (1974, 1975 and 1985) and one in the Big 12 (2000).

Heisman Trophy winners: Four Oklahoma quarterbacks (Jason White, 2003; Sam Bradford, 2008; Baker Mayfield, 2017; Kyler Murray, 2018) have won the Heisman Trophy, while Oklahoma was a member of the Big 12. to win in 2021.

Three other Sooner players were second in Heisman’s voting (QB Josh Heupel in 2000, RB Adrian Peterson in 2004 and QB Jalen Hurts in 2019).

No. 1 Overall NFL Draft PicksDuring the time the Sooners were in the Big 12, three Oklahoma players, all quarterbacks, have been selected as No. 1 in the NFL Draft: Sam Bradford in 2010, Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019.

Most offensive yards in a season: It’s probably no big surprise that Oklahoma’s powerful offense holds the Big 12 record for total offense in a season. Sooner’s 2017 team, with Baker Mayfield as quarterback, had a total of 8,114 yards. That was not only the best in the Big 12 that season, but also the No. 1 in the country.

Most points in a seasonLed by Heisman winning quarterback Sam Bradford, the 2008 Sooner team scored 716 points, a Big 12 record for a season

Most yards rush into a gameIn 2014, in a home game against Kansas, Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine rushed for a Big 12 and NCAA-record 427 yards in 34 carries, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt.

Bob Stoops became winning coach in the history of the programBob Stoops became the 21st head coach in OU football history when he took on the role in 1999. He stayed for 18 seasons, the second longest in the program’s history (Bennie Owen was head coach for 22 seasons, 1905-1926) . Stoops has won 190 games in 18 seasons and is the winningest coach in Sooner’s football annals.

Consecutive bowl appearances after the seasonOklahoma did not go to a postseason bowl in the first two years of the Big 12. However, since then, the Sooners have made 21 consecutive bowl appearances, including four BCS national championship games and four College Football Playoffs. During the Big 12 era, Oklahoma is the only team to make the playoff so far. The OU’s bowl record in the Big 12 era is 9-12.

Consecutive sales of houses: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, with the exception of the 2020 season, when attendance was limited due to health and safety concerns due to COVID-19, has been sold out since the opening game of the 1999 season, 129 consecutive home games. On November 11, 2017, OU set a new home attendance record when 88,308 attended a game between the Sooners and TCU.

Consecutive home wins: From 2005 to 2011, Oklahoma won 39 consecutive home games, an OU stadium record. That is also the fifth longest home win streak in the modern era of college football (WWII to present).