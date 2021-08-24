BMW Championship 2021: history, winners, how to watch





The 2021 PGA Tour playoffs continue this week at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. This is the second event in the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs. Tony Finau won the Northern Trust Open in a playoff against Cameron Smith in last week’s opening tournament. This week, the field is trimmed from the top 120 to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings. This week’s top 30 advances to next week’s Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the BMW. Last year, he defeated Dustin Johnson in a playoff at Olympia Fields. Here’s more about the 2021 BMW Championship, including the field, how to watch and past winners. The 2021 BMW Championship: Schedule The 2021 BMW Championship will take place August 26-29 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owing Mills, Md. This is the first PGA Tour event on the track. According to the Associated Press, this is the first Tour event in the Baltimore area since Doug Ford won $5,300 for his first place finish in the 1962 Eastern Open Invitational at Mt. Pleasant Municipal. Established in 1991, the 962-acre Caves Valley has hosted the inaugural LPGA International Crown, the US Senior Open and the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. How to watch the 2021 BMW Championship Here is the television program for the BMW: Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5pm (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12 noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 12pm-2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm-6pm (NBC). The tournament will be streamed on PGA tour live, including recommended groups and recommended holes. The history of the BMW championship The precursor to the BMW Championship is the Western Open, which was first played in 1899. It was mainly played in the Midwest until the early 1960s, when it became known as the Chicago golf tournament. It was played on Medinah Country Club, Beverly Country Club, Olympia Fields Country Club and Tam O’Shanter Country Club before moving to Butler National in 1974. It became part of the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2007. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will go to the Evans Scholars Foundation, which the foundation says helps provide “full tuition and housing grants to hard-working caddies with limited financial resources.” BMW Championship and Western Open: Past Winners 2020: Jon Rahm at Olympia Fields CC (North) 2019: Justin Thomas at Medinah CC (No. 3) 2018: Keegan Bradley at Aronink GC. 2017: Marc Leishman at Conway Farms GC 2016: Dustin Johnson at Crooked Stick GC 2015: Jason Day at Conway Farms GC 2014: Billy Horschel at Cherry Hills CC 2013: Zach Johnson at Conway Farms GC 2012: Rory McIlroy at Crooked Stick GC 2011: Justin Rose at Cog Hill G&CC 2010: Dustin Johnson at Cog Hill G&CC 2009: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC 2008: Camilo Villegas in Bellerive 2007: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC The tournament was known as the Western Open prior to 2007: 2006: Trevor Immelman at Cog Hill G&CC 2005: Jim Furyk at Cog Hill G&CC 2004: Steven Ames at Cog Hill G&CC 2003: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC 2002: Jerry Kelly at Cog Hill G&CC 2001: Scott Hoch on Cog Hill G&CC 2000: Robert Allenby at Cog Hill G&CC 1999: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC 1998: Joe Durant at Cog Hill G&CC 1997: Tiger Woods at Cog Hill G&CC 1996: Steve Stricker at Cog Hill G&CC 1995: Billy Mayfair at Cog Hill G&CC 1994: Nick Price at Cog Hill G&CC 1993: Nick Price at Cog Hill G&CC 1992: Ben Crenshaw at Cog Hill G&CC 1991: Russ Cochran at Cog Hill G&CC 1990: Wayne Levi at Butler National 1989: Mark McCumber at Butler National 1988: Jim Benepe at Butler National 1987: D.A. Weibring at Butler National 1986: Tom Kite at Butler National 1985: Scott Verplank (A) at Butler National 1984: Tom Watson at Butler National 1983: Mark McCumber at Butler National 1982: Tom Weiskopf at Butler National 1981: Ed Fiori at Butler National 1980: Scott Simpson at Butler National 1979: Larry Nelson, Butler National Golf Club 1978: Andy Bean, Butler National Golf Club 1977: Tom Watson, Butler National Golf Club, 1976: Al Geiberger, Butler National Golf Club 1975: Hale Irwin, Butler National Golf Club 1974: Tom Watson, Butler National Golf Club 1973: Billy Casper, Midlothian Country Club 1972: Jim Jamieson, Sunset Ridge Country Club 1971: Bruce Crampton, Olympia Fields Country Club 1970: Hugh Royer, Jr., Beverly Country Club 1969: Billy Casper, Midlothian Country Club 1968: Jack Nicklaus, Olympia Fields Country Club 1967: Jack Nicklaus, Beverly Country Club 1966: Billy Casper, Medinah Country Club 1965: Billy Casper, Tam O’Shanter Country Club 1964: Chi Chi Rodriguez, Tam O’Shanter Country Club 1963: Arnold Palmer, Beverly Country Club 1962: Jacky Cupit, Medinah Country Club 1961: Arnold Palmer, Blythefield Country Club 1960: Stan Leonard, Western Golf & Country Club 1959: Mike Souchak, Pittsburgh Field Club 1958: Doug Sanders, Red Run Golf Club 1957: Doug Ford, Plum Hollow Country Club 1956: Mike Fetchick, Presidio Golf Club 1955: Cary Middlecoff, Portland Golf Club 1954: Lloyd Mangrum, Kenwood Country Club 1953: EJ “Dutch” Harrison, Bellerive Country Club 1952: Lloyd Mangrum, Westwood Country Club 1951: Marty Furgol, Davenport Country Club 1950: Sam Snead, Brentwood Country Club 1949: Sam Snead, Keller Golf Course 1948: Ben Hogan, Brookfield Country Club 1947: Johnny Palmer, Salt Lake City Country Club 1946: Ben Hogan, Sunset Country Club, [1945:cancelledduringWWII[1945:geannuleerdtijdensdeTweedeWereldoorlog 1944: Canceled during World War II 1943: Canceled during World War II 1942: Herman Barron, Phoenix Golf Club 1941: Ed Oliver, Phoenix Golf Club 1940: Jimmy Demaret, River Oaks Country Club 1939: Byron Nelson, Medinah Country Club 1938: Ralph Guldahl, Westwood Country Club 1937: Ralph Guldahl, Canterbury Golf Club 1936: Ralph Guldahl, Davenport Country Club 1935: Johnny Revolta, South Bend Country Club 1934: Harry Cooper, Country Club of Peoria 1933: Macdonald Smith, Olympia Fields Country Club 1932: Walter Hagen, Canterbury Golf Club 1931: Ed Dudley, Miami Valley Golf Club 1930: Gene Sarazen, Indianwood Golf & Country Club 1929: Tommy Armour, Ozaukee Country Club 1928: Abe Espinosa, North Shore Country Club 1927: Walter Hagen, Olympia Fields Country Club 1926: Walter Hagen, Highland Golf & Country Club 1925: Macdonald Smith, Youngstown Country Club 1924: Bill Mehlhorn, Calumet Country Club 1923: Jock Hutchison, Colonial Country Club 1922: Mike Brady, Oakland Hills Country Club 1921: Walter Hagen, Oakwood Club 1920: Jock Hutchison, Olympia Fields Country Club 1919: Jim Barnes, Mayfield Country Club 1918: Canceled during World War I 1917: Jim Barnes, Westmoreland Country Club 1916: Walter Hagen, Blue Mound Golf & Country Club 1915: Tom McNamara, Glen Oak Golf Club 1914: Jim Barnes, Interlachen Country Club 1913: John McDermott, Memphis Country Club 1912: Macdonald Smith, Idlewild Country Club 1911: Robert Simpson, Kent Country Club 1910: Chick Evans (Am), Beverly Country Club 1909: Willie Anderson, Skokie Country Club 1908: Willie Anderson, Normandy Golf Club 1907: Robert Simpson, Hinsdale Golf Club 1906: Alex Smith, Homewood Country Club 1905: Arthur Smith, Cincinnati Golf Club 1904: Willie Anderson, Kent Country Club, Grand Rapids 1903: Alex Smith, Milwaukee Country Club, River Hills 1902: Willie Anderson, Euclid Club, Cleveland Heights 1901: Laurie Auchterlonie, Midlothian Country Club, Midlothian 1900: No tournament 1899: Willie Smith, Glen View Club

