Indian Cricket Team McEnroe Mold

John McEnroe, the explosive American tennis legend, was a master of mind manipulation. His mind is that.

McEnroe, a gifted striker with a great touch, was at his glorious best at frothing and spitting poison. It was as if he had to feel that the whole world was against him to take his game up a notch. Towards that end he saw an insult where none existed, a perceived disregard intended only in his imagination.

Aggression or anger can be a double-edged sword. One can either let oneself be carried away by the whirl of emotions or direct it constructively. McEnroe channeled his fear brilliantly; he knew what worked for him; he was smart enough not to fall over and be consumed by the anger that deliberately built up inside him.

If there is ever a search for a team equivalent to McEnroe, it will end with the current Indian cricket side. Over the past six years or so, under the outwardly dashing Virat Kohli, India has unknowingly adopted the McEnroe template. It has clearly not been to their detriment.

Not without reason it is said that, especially in cricket, where the captain is not a nominal title whose responsibilities are not limited to just showing up for the toss, the team takes the lead from the skipper. Never was this more evident than in Australia earlier this year. When Ajinkya Rahane came in for Kohli in the last three tests, India didn’t growl and growl. Their aggression was fully expressed in their cricketing disciplines, whether it was in the form of a tough Cheteshwar Pujara, a domineering Rishabh Pant, a paralyzed but determined Hanuma Vihari, or the remarkably mature debutant duo of Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.

Histrionics and theatrics are not self-evident to Rahane. Kohli, on the other hand, is in McEnroe form, almost looking for a fight to get himself going, but wise enough to put emotion aside once he settles into his stance.

He is a clue that has touched the likes of KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, unafraid to involve the opposition in verbal warfare, but both have their fear under control as much as it takes to perform at their best. It’s not always pretty to look at, but if professional athletes have to be sued for being too passionate, as long as they adhere to standards of acceptable behavior (the definition of which is subjective at best), it sure is a bit a rack.

There is no room for abuse and personal attacks in sport. That is obvious. But what’s sport without a little drama, a little pow-wow, those little battles within the larger contours of the bigger war?

Lord’s was the perfect illustration of how, when anger isn’t channeled through the right funnels, it can backfire spectacularly. And also about how, when one’s thinking isn’t clouded by blind rage or the desperate need to prove a point, it can be the perfect fuel to launch a blistering attack.

England collectively took offense at Jasprit Bumrah’s bouncer in left field with talisman James Anderson late on the third night. Bumrah has no history of intimidating bowling in his five and a half years at the international level, so the impact was even greater. Every screaming short ball that tickled Anderson’s helmet, gloves, or ribs drove England closer to the brink. They were so determined to repay Bumrah in the same coin on the fifth morning that, with confused thoughts, they focused more on head and limbs than on the three stumps the batter guarded.

Bumrah calmly rode out that storm and took the wind out of England’s sails. Was it any surprise that England fell apart in their second innings after their unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket tie with Mohammed Shami? Joe Root’s men were hoisted up with their own petard.

India took the more cautious path. They knew they had their adversaries on the run; they realized when they came out with 60 overs at their disposal that they couldn’t afford their wrath to take the edge of their cricket. Siraj wasn’t afraid to try batsmen out, but when he turned on top of his bowling target, he was all business, plotting ways of dismissal rather than means of inflicting physical damage. That pretty much sums up the difference in mentality.

India has learned how to use aggression to their advantage. They have an acute sense of who to use it against and when to use it. Australia and England are their favorite targets. Given their recent results against these two sides, who’s to say they don’t have the right balance? Like it or not, India isn’t just a top cricket side; they have also taken up and refined the art of mental disintegration.

(R Kaushik is a senior cricket writer from Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: The above opinions are those of the authors themselves. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.