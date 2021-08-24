Sports
Ranking of the 3 most important competitions in 2021
For the Texas A&M Football team, every single SEC matchup is important. In fact, for a program that shoots for a College Football Playoff appearance, every match-up in general is important, as we learned last season.
Last year, A&M dropped a single match for eventual national champion Alabama Crimson Tide and was rejected by the CFP. This just proved that the Aggies had to have a perfect season to get into the elite 4 team playoff.
Still, every season there are certain games that carry more weight than others. Today I’m going to discuss the three most important games in Texas A&M’s 2021-22 schedule.
Texas A&M Football Main Game, No. 3: Mississippi State
At first glance, this may not seem like an extremely important game for Texas A&M. The Aggies have done business with relative ease against the state of Mississippi for the past two seasons.
Still, this will be the first real test the Texas A&M Football team will face in 2021. Technically, the Aggies will play another SEC team in Arkansas a week later, but the Razorbacks have won a total of seven games over the past three seasons. They are really bad.
Mississippi State is also coming off a difficult season, with only 4-7. That said, they had a freshman head coach and are likely to improve on that number in 2021. This is also a trap. It’s one of those games that Texas A&M could easily overlook and lose due to being so focused on their opponent next week in Alabama.
This will be Jimbo Fisher’s first and only real test before taking on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. If he doesn’t pull off convincingly against the Bulldogs, optimism won’t be high going into A&M’s home game against Bama.
Sources
https://gigemgazette.com/2021/08/23/texas-am-football-these-are-the-3-most-important-games-in-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
