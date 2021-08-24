Torres’ Take: What’s Next For Oregon Football Recruitment After Jalil Tucker Lands





There is no doubt Jalil Tucker was a major addition for Oregon in 2022. However, we all know the nature of recruitment, and the coaching staff has probably already turned the page, despite the news being so fresh. There is always work to be done and Mario Cristobal is always trying to raise the bar. With their fifth California product in the fold for the 2022 pull, what, or better yet, who could be next to join the class? These are the names you should keep a close eye on. Kevin Coleman The great recipient from Missouri made the trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit during the Saturday Night Live Camp in Oregon. He did not participate in the camp, but instead got the chance to do a photo shoot and take in every aspect of the football program. His only other visit to date was to the state of Florida earlier this summer. SI All-American’s No. 1 slot receiver and No. 11 overall in the SI99 would be a huge addition to an already loaded wide receiver spacing for Bryan McClendon. Darrius Clemons Like Coleman, Clemons was also on hand for SNL. This is one of the few cases where geography is in Oregon’s favor with a high-level recruit — as the Portland native made the quick trip south to hang out with the Ducks and Bryan McClendon. You should consider that just by looking at this, the staff would be happy to shut down the state’s top nominee, but the spots are getting tight with four wideouts already committed. They’re right in the middle of the mix after making it into its top three along with Penn State and Auburn. Read more: Clemons talks Oregon visit, splits top three Cyrus Mos The deeper we get into the hiring cycle, the more selective Oregon can get, and the big names keep coming. I bet the Ducks lead here as they are the only school to get multiple visits this summer. I spoke to Moss after his SNL visit and the Ducks remain in great shape, but this one is far from over with official visits to Clemson and Florida in the fall – not to mention the state of Ohio coming into the mix. Read more: Moss details SNL visit, latest in recruitment Anthony Lucas The Ducks took down the top Arizona player in 2021, so why not try again in 2022? Lucas was on campus for a visit earlier this summer and the Ducks probably want another big name to work with Gracen Halton and Sir Mells in the trenches. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, Lucas is an absolute strength and has a major priority going forward. Don’t expect a decision anytime soon, but the Ducks are in his top group as he focuses on making his decision at the Adidas All-American Bowl in January. Ben Roberts Would you look at that? Ducks come into the mix with another former Washington commit. It seems his visit to Oregon for SNL gave him something to think about after he reopened his recruiting last week. This is a guy the Ducks really like, who can move around the defensive line well. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s from Utah and would help Oregon staff bolster their presence there. Read more: Ben Roberts disbands from Washington Ephesians Prysock Prysock is another interesting name to keep an eye on, especially since the Ducks just landed two cornerbacks. They’re probably looking for another one, especially with Mykael Wright went to the NFL after this year. He’s high up on the recruiting board, partly because of his height, which is six feet, which would give them a good variety of position. He is also from the Los Angeles area, a gold mine for Oregon in recent years. He told me last month that he plans to make one of his remaining official visits to Oregon, so stay tuned. Read More: Ephesians Prysock Plan Official Oregon Visit Damani Dent Here’s another man with a lot of intrigue. Dent flew across the country from Florida to compete in SNL and took home an offer from Oregon. An Akron entering the camp, he was a bit of a stranger. But after a strong performance, he reopened his recruitment and also got offers from Michigan and Pitt. We’ll see what Rod Chance can do here. Read More: Damani Dent Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment More from Ducks Digest Debuting the SI 2021 Pac-12 Football Ranking Devon Jackson plans official visit to Oregon Cristobal says team is “close” QB decision Join the community Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE Listen HERE to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast

