NFL Notebook: Jameis Winston Strongly Advocates Saints

NEW ORLEANS Jameis Winston made his case to become New Orleans’ starting quarterback with two first quarter touchdown passes in a 23-21 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

But after the game, New Orleans Coach Sean Payton had no timetable in designating a starting QB. Winston and Taysom Hill compete to replace Drew Brees, who retired as the Saints quarterback after 15 offseason.

We will see. I’ll keep you posted, Payton told reporters when asked about the quarterback league after the game. However, I don’t have a time frame. If we know which way it goes, let you guys know, and weren’t going to, you know, anticipate by saying, Hey, it’s going to be midweek or next week. That’s the best way, I think, for us to go about it, and it’s kind of how we’ve always handled something like that.

Winston played the first three series against the Jaguars. The first ended with a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Callaway with 12:17 left in the first quarter and the third ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Callaway with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The middle possession ended in a punt.

I haven’t started a football game in so long, man, said Winston, so I was so excited to get the chance to start and lead the pack. It was exciting. The rhythm was great. The offensive line was phenomenal and we had guys like Quez making plays all night. You must love that.

Winseon completed 9 out of 10 passes for 123 yards. The first scoring drive was 72 yards in six games. The second was a six-play, 57-yard series.

Winston, winner of the 2013 Heisman Trophy in the state of Florida, was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft and spent his first five seasons as a starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But when Bucs signed Tom Brady last year, they didn’t re-sign Winston, and he spent the season supporting Brees.

Hill took over from Winston and played six possession on Monday night. Along with three punts and a fourth-down failure, Hill produced a 52-yard field goal on the last snap of the first half and a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver LilJordan Humphrey with 1:27 left in the third quarter on his last moment in the game.

Hill completed 11 of 20 passes for 138 yards.

ACCOUNTS:Recipients Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are among four Buffalo players to be away from the team facility for at least five days after being in close contact with a trainer who tested positive.

The other two players placed in the NFL’s five-day return cadence were defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, General Manager Brandon Beane said.

Beasley, Davis and Lotulelei were sent home before training, while Butler was sent home after training and after it was established that he was in contact with the trainer.

Beane said the four players have not tested positive.

FALKS: Former Arizona Cardinals first round pick Josh Rosen signed with Atlanta and will compete to open the season as a backup quarterback. Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve. The Falcons said an MRI on Sunday showed McCarron sustained an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night’s 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen, 24, was Arizona’s #10 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Rosen only lasted one season with the Cardinals, starting 13 games in 2018 and throwing 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Rosen was traded to Miami, where he started three games in 2019, threw five interceptions and one touchdown pass. He was fired by the San Francisco 49ers on August 17 and also spent time at Tampa Bay, making the Falcons its fifth team in four seasons.

PANTHERS: Carolina agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Panthers raised Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will earn $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. Anderson would become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and this year reunites with former Carolina teammate Sam Darnold.

BROWN: Defensive end Takk McKinley returned to the squad after leaving training camp last month for personal reasons.

McKinley took part in the early walkthrough portion of training before being spotted heading to the training facility as the Browns began to stretch.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said McKinley, who signed a one-year free agent contract with Cleveland in March, returned a few days ago.

Wide receiver Davion Davis was suspended for two games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Davis, whose emergence this summer has put him in a position to win a spot on the roster, will miss Cleveland’s first two regular season games. He can be with the team for the remainder of the preseason, playing against Atlanta in the exhibition final on Sunday.

BEARS: Chicago will start with rookie quarterback Justin Fields in Saturday’s preseason finale in Tennessee against the Titans. Although Fields starts that game, he is still considered the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

All I want to see from him is just play a good game of football in the quarterback position and once again keep the big picture in mind for all of us, Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Fields before practice Tuesday.

Fields will play with some, but not all, offensive starters. Nagy said he’s leaning towards giving the former Ohio State star the chance to play with the Bears’ first-team offensive line, but the receivers could be a mix of reserves and starters.