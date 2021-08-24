Headingley Leeds Cricket Ground Test Records & Pitch Report for IND vs ENG match





The 5-match Test series between India and England stands 1-0 after Team India’s thrilling Lord’s Test win. After a brilliant performance in the 1st test, which was washed away by the rain on the last day, the visitors kept their spirits up in the 2nd test and came out with flying colors. The triumph of Team India’s Historic Lord has put the hosts at a disadvantage. Now the 3rd Test will be a must-win game for England as another win over India would mean the hosts can’t win the series. Although the Leeds Cricket Ground test records are in favor of England, the Indian team has made good forays into Leeds on the past two occasions. Leeds Cricket Ground Test Records Striking first or second in Leeds doesn’t really affect the outcome of the game much. Out of a total of 78 games played here, 29 were won by the teams that batted first, while 31 were won by the teams that played first. Speaking of head-to-head stats, both teams have come face to face at Headingley six times. The hosts were able to win 3 times and draw one match against India. The Indian team has won twice from England here, the last two being the victories. KEY STATISTICS Total Matches 78 Matches won by hitting first 29 Bowling won matches first 31 Average 1st Inns Scores 307 Average 2nd Inns Scores 290 3rd Inns Average Scores 240 Average 4th Inns Scores 166 Highest Total Recorded 653/4 (193 Ov) by AUS vs ENG Lowest total recorded 61/10 (26.2 Ov) by WI vs ENG India’s Test Records at Headingley, Leeds Games played: 6

Matches won: 2 (1986, 2002)

Matches lost: 3 (1952, 1959, 1967)

Drawn matches: 1 (1979)

Last test date: August 22-26, 2002

Highest total: 628/8d vs England in 2002 (1st innings)

Lowest total: 149/10 vs England in 1959 (3rd innings)

Most runs by a batsman: Dilip Vengsarkar – 228 in 2 games

Most wickets by a bowler: Roger Binny – 7 in 1 match

Highest Score: Sachin Tendulkar – 193 vs England in 2002

Best bowling figures (innings): Roger Binny – 5/40 vs England in 1986

Best Bowling Figures (Match): Roger Binny – 7/58 vs England in 1986 Leeds Cricket Ground Pitch Report & Weather The Indian Pace Battery could once again dominate the upcoming test as the field in Leeds will assist the Fast Bowlers throughout the game. The England side would miss their first-choice pace attack, with Mark Wood being ruled out of the 3rd Test due to a “shocked right shoulder” and Stuart Broad out of the series due to a “calf injury”. The field has quite a bit of help for both the bat and the ball, so we can expect a good fight between the two. The field can offer the spinners something, but only on the last two days of the game. The weather in Headingley would remain cloudy for most of the game. Despite the cloud cover there is no chance of rain on all 5 days of the race. ALSO READ: Video of James Anderson ripping Indian cricketer’s photo goes viral Match details India vs England, 3rd Test Date: Aug 25, Wed – Aug 29, Sun. Time: 15:30 IS Event location: Headingley, Leeds Live broadcast: Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telegu) Streaming Online: SONY LIV

