Sports
Four Gators Land on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team
Carter and Elam earned places in the first team, while Miller took second and Copeland third. The group was also named in the All-SEC team voted by media members in July.
Carter also received first-team accolades from media outlets as he played in all 12 games in 2020 and led the Gators in sacks (5.0) and tackles-for-loss (9.5). A season high of eight tackles and 1.5 sacks against South Carolina earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Tampa native delivered a career-high five quarterback hurries vs. Georgia after missing the first half of the game.
Elam collected another accolade, earning his second preseason honors for the first team. The junior was named an AP Preseason All-American, along with a recipient of the Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thorpe, and Bronko Nagurski Award watchlists. Last season, he played all 12 games and posted 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breaks and two interceptions.
Miller is repeating as a second team honoree after leading Florida in tackles with 88 as he played in 11 games last season. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after posting 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack vs. Ole Miss.
Copeland completes the group and collects recognition for the first time. He made 11 starts at wide receiver in 2020 and recorded 23 receptions for 435 yards with three touchdowns.
Florida opens the season at home on September 4 against Florida Atlantic at 7:30 PM
2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – tie)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENCE
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
AT
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Evan Neal, Alabama
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Cade Mays, Tennessee
C
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Zachary Carter, Florida
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Josh Jobe, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
horsepower
Cade York, LSU
p
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENCE
QB
JT Daniels, Georgia
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Zamir White, Georgia
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
George Pickens, Georgia
AT
Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL
Ed Ingram, LSU
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Charles Cross, State of Mississippi
C
Nick Brahms, Auburn
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Ali Gaye, LSU
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
LB
Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Ventrell Miller, Florida
DB
Elias Ricks, LSU
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Smoke Monday, Auburn
SPECIAL TEAMS
horsepower
Anders Carlson, Auburn
p
Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*
Mac Brown, Ole Miss*
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
QB
Bo Nix, Maroon*
Connor Baselak, Missouri *
RB
Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*
WR
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Jacob Copeland, Florida*
Jermaine Burton, Georgia*
AT
Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL
Austin Deculus, LSU
Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*
Brodarious Hamm, Chestnut brown*
Ty Clary, Arkansas*
C
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Travon Walker, Georgia
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
LB
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*
Lewis Cine, Georgia*
SPECIAL TEAMS
horsepower
Will Reichard, Alabama
p
Grant McKinniss, Missouri
RS
Kearis Jackson, Georgia
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2021/8/24/football-four-gators-land-on-preseason-coaches-all-sec-team.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]