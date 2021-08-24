Four Gators Land on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Four Gators – Zachary Carter , Jacob Copeland , Kaiir Elam and Ventrell Miller – were named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Carter and Elam earned places in the first team, while Miller took second and Copeland third. The group was also named in the All-SEC team voted by media members in July.

Carter also received first-team accolades from media outlets as he played in all 12 games in 2020 and led the Gators in sacks (5.0) and tackles-for-loss (9.5). A season high of eight tackles and 1.5 sacks against South Carolina earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Tampa native delivered a career-high five quarterback hurries vs. Georgia after missing the first half of the game.

Elam collected another accolade, earning his second preseason honors for the first team. The junior was named an AP Preseason All-American, along with a recipient of the Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thorpe, and Bronko Nagurski Award watchlists. Last season, he played all 12 games and posted 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breaks and two interceptions.

Miller is repeating as a second team honoree after leading Florida in tackles with 88 as he played in 11 games last season. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after posting 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack vs. Ole Miss.

Copeland completes the group and collects recognition for the first time. He made 11 starts at wide receiver in 2020 and recorded 23 receptions for 435 yards with three touchdowns.

Florida opens the season at home on September 4 against Florida Atlantic at 7:30 PM

2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – tie)

First Team Preseason All-SEC



OFFENCE



QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

AT

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Evan Neal, Alabama

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Cade Mays, Tennessee

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas



AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE



DL

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Zachary Carter , Florida

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Kaiir Elam , Florida

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS



horsepower

Cade York, LSU

p

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC



OFFENCE



QB

JT Daniels, Georgia

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Zamir White, Georgia



WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

George Pickens, Georgia

AT

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL

Ed Ingram, LSU

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Charles Cross, State of Mississippi



C

Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Ali Gaye, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Josh Paschal, Kentucky



LB

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Ventrell Miller , Florida

DB

Elias Ricks, LSU

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Smoke Monday, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS



horsepower

Anders Carlson, Auburn

p

Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*

Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Third Team Preseason All-SEC



QB

Bo Nix, Maroon*

Connor Baselak, Missouri *

RB

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jacob Copeland , Florida*

Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

AT

Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL

Austin Deculus, LSU

Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*

Brodarious Hamm, Chestnut brown*

Ty Clary, Arkansas*



C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Travon Walker, Georgia

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*

Lewis Cine, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS



horsepower

Will Reichard, Alabama

p

Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS

Kearis Jackson, Georgia