Sports
world stunned after bombing of South African coach
South African cricket rocked after head coach Mark Boucher apologized for singing offensive songs and using a racist nickname during his playing days.
The cricketing world was stunned after Boucher reacted to accusations leveled against him by ex-teammate Paul Adams during a South African hearing on racial discrimination.
‘STITCH HIM IN BACK’: Ugly new twist in Justin Langer saga
‘DISRESPECTIVE’: Former teammate rips Aussies over Langer’s treatment
Former spinner Adams said during Cricket South Africa (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings last month that he was subjected to racial discrimination and verbal abuse during his time on the national team.
Although Boucher denied giving Adams the racist nickname, he apologized “without reservation for any offensive conduct, real or alleged” in an affidavit filed Monday with the SJN committee.
“While at the time we thought it was playful banter in a team environment in which we all participated…I deeply regret and apologize for the role I played by singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames with my teammates,” said former wicket-keeper Boucher in the 14-page affidavit.
“We, the team, the coaching staff, the selectors and CSA… should have been more sensitive and created an environment where all members of the team can raise these issues and talk about them without letting them fester.”
Boucher said he would rather deal “one-on-one” with specific allegations.
The accusation involved that the lyrics to a Boney M song “Brown Girl in the Ring” were modified in an allegedly offensive manner and sung to spin bowler Paul Adams during a team meeting.
Boucher said he had been in charge of penalties for much of his playing career, which usually happened after a series win.
They were “light-hearted with lots of laughs, chants and ribbing from teammates.”
He said he didn’t know who started the Boney M song insulting Adams, but acknowledged that what was seen as playful chatter at the time was “totally inappropriate.”
Mark Boucher claimed South African cricket was naive
Boucher claimed he was never questioned about how to deal with the legacy of apartheid when he joined the team in 1997 as a 21-year-old.
“To my knowledge there has been no briefing or discussion by Cricket South Africa on how we are dealing with the legacy of apartheid,” he said, “and how we ensure there is equality, respect for empathy and inclusivity in the team.” .”
He added that the current South African team is now in a completely different space following meaningful workshops and discussions on how to create an atmosphere of inclusivity and a culture of respect.
However, Boucher hit back at media reports suggesting “an implied innuendo” that he was a racist.
He said these allegations had traumatized him and his family.
Skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed that Boucher – who played 147 Tests and 295 one-day internationals for the Proteas – had spoken to the team and provided “clarity and context” about the charges against him.
South Africa will travel to Sri Lanka next month for three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals, with the tour kicking off in Colombo on September 2.
with wires
