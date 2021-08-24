Kyle Flood calls Steve Sarkisian the best player in football

When Kyle Flood, the Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, first met the media since coming to Austin last Wednesday, it only took one question to make a bold statement about head coach Steve Sarkisian.

I’d like to start by saying, I’m lucky that this is the third stop that Sark and I have been together. We were together in Atlanta with the Falcons and together in Alabama and now here, Flood said. One of the things about working with Sark that you immediately realize is that he is the best player in football. And I mean that. I’ve had a lot of really good players in my career and he has a special talent for them. So while he’s handling that part of the job, it’s always made me feel really good that I’m working with someone who’s doing it at an elite level.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley certainly has a case for that title, along with: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, but the results in Alabama certainly give Sarkisian a case as one of the best.

In 2019, the Crimson Tide finished offensively at No. 2 in SP+ and although Alabama lost two games that season, neither was on offense against Sarkisians, who scored more than 40 points in defeats by LSU and chestnut brown. Last season, the run-up to the national championship included the nation’s best offense by a significant margin over Ohio State.

With no wide receiver Jaylen Waddle limited by an ankle injury, the creative ways Sarkisian used the Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith masterly.

The hope for Texas is that Sarkisian is good enough to take on Riley in the cotton bowl and, hopefully, at AT&T Stadium in December. Sarkisian must at least be the play-caller the Longhorns thought they were getting when they hired Tom Herman after the 2016 season, only for Herman to hand that responsibility over to Tim Beck for most of his first season and then to Mike Yurcich for his final season.

In Herman’s most successful season, Texas finished No. 27 in SP+, although last year Hermans had the No. 10 offense nationally as player of the game, as a young and deranged defense struggled enough to overturn the firing of Todd Orlando. cause and the hope of matching the success of 2018.

At the very least, Flood and Sarkisian have a high level of fame entering their fifth season and working together when it comes to effectively planning games together.

He knows exactly what I like about running, he knows exactly how I think the RPOs fit, said Flood. He knows exactly how I think we should play the game situationally, whether that’s close range and goal line or four minutes or two minutes, whatever those things are. We have a really strong relationship in terms of how we communicate during the week, and then on match day, yes, I feel great because I work with a great game caller.

Flood is still with Sarkisian, taking on the challenge of retaining the title of Offensive Coordinator for the second time in a coaching career that now spans nearly 30 years due to his ability to develop offensive linemen.

In particular, Flood is responsible for ensuring that Sarkisian has the full spectrum of running games available on Saturdays Inner Zone, Outer Zone, Gap Schedules and Pull Schedules. Most notably, Flood was able to get to that Alabama despite a preference for and presence of some extremely large offensive linemen, including 350-pounders guarding Deonte Brown and tackling Evan Neal. As Brown prepared for the NFL Draft 2021Flood was proud that although Brown’s body type was profiled in gap schemes, he managed to run a wide zone.

We want complete players because the system is complete and we don’t ever want to have to play a player that’s going to hinder us in what we want to do in terms of play because against certain defenses you’d rather be a zone team, Flood said. . Against other defenses, you’re going to adapt, some weeks we do a lot of pin and pull, some weeks we don’t. So it’s all available to us and we need players who can really do it all.

Sarkisian is in practice closely involved in the rest of the crime. During last Wednesday’s open practice, he made sure wide receivers were running routes at the correct depth. But what makes him special is more than attention to detail, it’s his ability to see how each individual piece contributes to the whole of a play.

He can see it from both sides of his peripheral, tight ends, said coach Jeff Banks. He can see that the tight end had to take a side step to a nine technique here, but he also knows that the bubble was a little short on his footwork on the slot receiver on the right.

Instead of noticing those mistakes on film after practice, Sarkisian can make those corrections immediately without taking it personally with the players who didn’t get it right.

He has no ego and you know what else? He has no memory, either, Banks said. When he attacks a man or he aggressively coaches them, it’s not personal that he doesn’t keep going after the man, he just solves the problem. And he does it right away and I think everyone feels the urgency to be great.

The urgency stems in part from the Sarkisian focus on the process rather than the results. For example, Banks said that even if the offense scores four touchdowns in a row in practice, Sarkisian will immediately correct the route if a player has not walked the route correctly, because he understands that small mistakes made against the best teams can be the difference between winning. . and lose.

His day to day is incredible. I mean his daily energy, consistency and how aggressive he is in terms of wanting to make it perfect. It’s unbelievable, said Banks.

As a head coach calling up play from the sidelines as opposed to an offensive coordinator in the press room with the advantage of seeing the entire field from a more favorable angle, Sarkisian’s ability to identify fine details on either side of the same play certainly helps him. as a gamer in identifying coverages and understanding how to exploit them.

And now the first episode of highly anticipated insights into how effectively Sarkisian can play for a Texas attack less talented than Alabama is in less than two weeks.