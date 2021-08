Detroit Lions concerned about DAndre Swifts availability for opener against 49ers

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions are concerned that DAndre Swift’s groin injury could affect his availability for the season opener against San Francisco, and perhaps DaShawn Hand as well. Swift sustained the injury in the early days of camp and has practiced sparingly since. With only 19 days left until the 49ers visit Ford Field for the start of the season, he is losing time to prove his point. Swift worries me a little just because he’s getting his wind back and can carry a load, head coach Dan Campbell said before practice on Tuesday. How much can he (do)? The training camp injury is reminiscent of the one that stopped Swift last year. He was made into the second round of the 2020 draft and looked great in practice, but suffered a hip injury early on that left him itching for weeks. He eventually came back in time for the opener, but his workload was reduced to manage the injury and his condition. Swift didn’t break the grid until halfway through the season, but still managed to lead the team with 878 yards from scrimmage. A year later, Swift has lost much of the summer again. That’s a shot at the Lions’ plans to boost their running game under Campbell and new player Anthony Lynn. Swift was expected to play a big part in the running game, as well as the passing game. Jamaal Williams has represented as the No. 1 running back and will start against San Francisco if Swift is unavailable. Rookie Jermar Jefferson is next on the depth map, with Jason Cabinda supporting as fullback. On the other side of the ball, the Lions practice most days with no defensive tackle Michael Brockers. Meanwhile, Hand has been out of practice for weeks after sustaining a groin injury during one-on-one dashing drills. The injury is more serious than the team initially thought, but Detroit is still hopeful he can be ready for the opener. It was clearly a little more than we thought it would be, Campbell said. So, you know, he’ll be out for a while. We kind of hoped we’d get him back before the season starts, but we’ll see where it goes. The good news is that the injury that forced TJ Hockenson to don a red contactless jersey during practice on Monday is not serious. Hockenson is struggling with an AC joint in his shoulder but will be ramping up his activity next week and is expected to be in time for San Francisco. I’m good, Hockenson said. I’m playing there, I’m doing what I’m doing. I was just trying to prepare for week 1. I guess that’s just the whole thing. I’ll be there week 1 so don’t worry about it.

