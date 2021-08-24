Local cricket: Northern extend their lead as Wallasey fall short in rain-stricken weekend





With four weeks of the season to go, Northerns lead on top of the ECB Premier Division looks safe after being flogged Sefton Park by 10 wickets – while, in the only other playable game, the second seeded Wallasey was painfully short Leigh. Ryan Maddock and Tom Sephton each took four wickets against Sefton at the bottom – the tail, particularly first XI debutant Ghulam Rasool, fought, but their 113 total would never be enough. It proved it, as openers Jack Boardman and Scott Snaylam both galloped for half a century, hitting the runs within 19 overs. At Wallasey, Adam Shallcrosss 50 increased the visitors from 65/4 to eventually finish at 158; when the hosts slid to 118/8, it looked like the game was over. But a ninth wicket score of 32 between Jack Leckey and Andrew Beaver brought them to the brink, before both fell just seven points short. formby managed 17 runs in the 6.5 overs possible on Southport & Birkdale, and Ormskirk warmed up for Sunday’s Lancashire Cup victory by reducing Orrell Red Triangle to 47/3 in 15.4 overs, but that was that for Saturday in the top flight. Sunday Covid catchup saw New Brighton chase 153 for a five wicket win at formby. Two games went into the distance Division One. Birkenhead Park skipper Tom Foster took 5/49 and Satyajeet Bachhav 5/32 as they drove on Fleetwood Hesketh for 121 – only number 9 Steve Gregorys 58 saved any kind of total. Bachhavs 53 then secured a six-wicket victory. Northop Halls Joshua Andrady and Harrison Jones stacked together at 132 against Ancient Xaverians – Andrady fell for 85, while Jones was undefeated at 90 when the statement came in at 222/7. Xav’s tail clung to close on 133/9. Lytham turned down Colwyn Bay for 61 – Zia Ur Rehman takes 26-7 – before the rain intervened, while none of the other games even got going. Caldy went great Division Two with an opportunistic victory of 69 runs Hightown St Marys. Haroon Khan’s unbeaten 64 helped the Wirral side declare at 143/3; Chris Edwards 6/16 capped off the win. Spring view made it to 29/2 Maghull, but it was no longer possible to play in the division.

