Sports
Introducing: The CougCenter WSU Football Preview Series 2021
This is the first installment in our series of stories that give a taste of the 2021 Washington State Cougars football season. For future installments, click here.
In just under two weeks, some 30,000 fans will enter the Martin Stadium for the first time in nearly two years. It will largely look like nothing has changed.
But of course everything has changed.
While there’s a lot going on that people don’t agree on, we can all agree on this: real games with real fans will be a welcome sight. And while the specter of Covid will linger throughout the WSU season, as we weren’t out of this pandemic after all, it’s still impossible to know how it will affect Cougars’ prospects.
So, instead of worrying about that, let’s just use our annual preview series for the next few weeks to just dig deep into football.
There were two years away from the last time the Cougs took to the field in a manner similar to the coming season, which makes it extremely difficult to put a finger on what this season could look like.
The trainers have changed. The schedules have changed. The schedule has been changed.
Yes, we did take a look at it all last season, but let’s be real: there’s not much to get out of four games played over two months with a varying cast of characters due to Covid outbreaks, opt-outs, and transfers.
One thing we know is that when WSU is good it is generally like an attack forward team. It was part of what made Mike Leach so good in 2012, and it brought Pat Chun to Nick Rolovich who made Hawaii respectable again in 2020.
What we don’t know yet is whether Rolovich and his Run and Shoot can produce at the level of the Air Raid under Leach. Rolos’ predecessor reliably took care of top 25 offenses regardless of which players were on the field, something that raised the program floor significantly; the 2019 Cougs used Leachs’ best offense at WSU to overcome one of the worst defenses in recent memory and squeeze out a fifth straight bowl appearance.
There are many reasons to believe that this crime will at least take a modest step back from 2019; those lofty heights would be hard to reach for any offense, let alone one where no one seems able to grab the quarterback lane and the wide receiver depth has been eroded significantly. However, there is a lot of talent to run back and the offensive line still seems solid, so maybe Rolovich can get creative and keep collecting points like we are used to.
Perhaps there is a chance that the crime will not have to carry such a heavy burden. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert and his staff have made major investments in the transfer market, especially at the back, and there is a lot of experience as well as a number of young lads who seem poised to break through. A big jump on that side of the ball would go a long way to get this team where it wants to go.
No one wants to be the group that breaks the school’s record-breaking bowling appearances. Let’s see if these guys have what it takes to make it six in a row.
Later today: Abort WSU’s Offensive Personnel
