Recent Match Report – Yorkshire vs Sussex 1st Quarter Final 2021

Sussex 178 for 5 (Wright 54, Rashid 27*, Thompson 3-28) beat Yorkshire 177 for 7 (Kohler-Cadmore 55, Ballance 55, Mills 3-39) with five wickets

There hasn’t been too much in life for the past few weeks to cheer up Rashid Khan. He was moved to paint the Afghan flag on his face in the final stages of the Hundred to express his fears for the future of his country. But somehow, in the first quarter-final of the Vitality Blast, he escaped in the moment – and how – and produced the cameo to squeeze Sussex home against Yorkshire with two balls left.

Inventive, outrageous and a reminder that Rashid is one of T20’s big crowd pullers: it was quite the finale. His undefeated 27 of nine balls included two sixes, one almost miraculously pushed back into the field of play by Jordan Thompson, another thrashed him right back, helicopter fashion. Needing 22 from two overs, Rashid then tipped the balance with three straight boundaries against David Willey, the craziest of them a full toss on the stoop over square leg. Chris Jordan pulled Matt Fisher over the square leg to finish it off.

Rashid, unavailable for Sussex for Finals Day, said: “Thanks to the coaching staff who sent me early to finish the match. I think they bowled where I wanted. Even I don’t know [where it’s going] when I hit the ball. I’m just trying to hit it strong.”

This side of Yorkshire has been their most adept at T20 cricket for years. Forced to play their home quarters at a neutral ground in Chester-le-Street because of preparations for the Headingley Test, they pushed the boundaries to an extent that some thought was absurd, but they couldn’t take the win. Dreaming of a treble a few weeks ago, they now have a chance at the championship and should probably win all four games.

Both captains, David Willey of Yorkshire and Luke Wright of Sussex, agreed that Yorkshire had the best hitting conditions, with the ball getting lower as the evening progressed. If Sussex’s fielding was mediocre, Yorkshire’s was utterly hopeless – Gary Ballance and Adam Lyth were among the few exceptions. “By winning the toss and hitting first, we got the best conditions,” Willey said. “I don’t think it had anything to do with the fact that we weren’t home that we didn’t cross the line tonight.”

Yorkshire’s 177 for 7 put pressure on Sussex. Sussex’s strength lies in their bowling and, as if to exaggerate, their roster seems to leave them a battlefield – there were few options but to promote Rashid to No. 6. A strong start felt essential, but although Wright and Phil Salt provided it with 72 from 8.3 overs they always had it against.

Yorkshire was ragged in the field and both openers took advantage of it. Matthew Waite, having a particularly clumsy night, missed Salt’s top edge by the fine leg, rushing back a distance when the batter was 5. Wright’s escape came at 31, a hulking skier who happily left Yorkshire to the man in the gloves, Harry Duke, who barely put them on.