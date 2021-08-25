Ohio State Football Has Four Preseason AP All-Americans





The Ohio State football team is well represented on the Associated Press’s Preseason All-American team as they have four members on that team by 2021. The Ohio state football program has had many members of the team on various watchlists and preseason All-American teams. That trend continues today after four Buckeyes have been named for the preseason AP All American Team, with two in the first team and two others in the second team. Chris Olave is one of the members of the First-Team. This comes as no surprise as he is arguably the best recipient in the country. He could have been a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had he decided to come out. Instead, he stayed to try and win a national title with the Buckeyes. Haskell Garrett is the other Buckeye to join him on the First-Team. Garrett was a monster last season and didn’t get the credit he deserved from the Big Ten media. Now he is finally starting to earn some respect that he very richly deserves. Garrett Wilson was named Second-Team All American by the AP. It’s amazing that the Buckeyes have two receivers as preseason All-Americans. Wilson may also be more physically talented than Olave. He is ready for another big season in Columbus. Thayer Munford is the last member of the AP All-American Team and also takes second team honors. Munford will slide forward to guard this season and should be just as effective there as he has been at the left tackle for the last few seasons. Another good year should prepare him to become the first round next season. I fully expect all of these Buckeyes to live up to their preseason hype. They are all excellent in their respective positions and are players you can count on. The question is whether or not the gathered talent can get past that last bump and win it this entire season. We’ll find out in a few days!

