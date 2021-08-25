Sports
Girls tennis: Wirtz, Yeakley lead Oregon on DeForest quad | Sport
The Oregon girls’ tennis team took eight wins in a quadrangle at DeForest High School on Thursday, August 19.
The Panthers tied with host Norskies with eight wins. Both Sheboygan North and Sauk Prairie took 13 wins on the quadrilateral.
The number 4 singles run for Oregon remained undefeated on the day. Anna Martin defeated DeForest’s Sophia Golliher 6-2, 6-1. Martin also defeated Sauk Prairies Emilia Pape 6-3, 6-2. Lucy Noremacher played on the fourth singles run against Sheboygan Norths Dana Yedica and took a hard-fought 5-7, 6-2, 1-0(4) win.
At No. 1 singles, Ella Peotter took a 6-1, 6-1 win against DeForests Joanna Wells. Elena Behdad took a 6-2, 6-0 win against Sheboygan Norths Liz Jelenik at number 3 singles.
Oregon took three double wins on Thursday.
Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley took a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 1 doubles against DeForests Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock. Also against DeForest, Katherine Stoneman and Kristelle Sommers (No. 3 doubles) were victorious with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (5). Wirtz and Yeakley took two wins on the day with a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (14) win over Sauk Prairies Faith Holler and Lauren Frey.
Waunakee 7, Oregon 0Oregon lost to Waunakee in a season opening on Tuesday, August 17 at Ripp Park in Waunakee.
The number 2 doubles team of Kimberly Urban and Anna Johnson took their match to three sets, but eventually fell to Warriors Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken 6-0, 4-6, 10-6.
In top singles, Peotter won seven games in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Claire Jaeger. The Panthers’ Stephanie Lo was defeated by Gretchen Lee 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, the same losing line for Anna Martin at No. 4 singles.
Waunakees Ely Liu won a match 6-4, 7-5 on the third single.
At No. 1 in doubles, the Oregon duo of Wirtz and Yeakley fell 6-0, 6-2 to Danielle Rogers and Caitlin Grommon. Sommers and Stoneman won one game on No. 3 doubles, earning a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Waunakees Lexi Opsahl and Simmone Nowinski.
