Denver Broncos Ready To Welcome Back Full House For Saturday’s Preseason Game At Empower Field At Mile High – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) – When the Denver Broncos welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Empower Field at Mile High, they also welcome a stadium full of fans. And because it’s outdoors, there are no COVID restrictions for fans who are fully vaccinated. The Broncos strongly encourage unvaccinated guests to wear a face covering to protect themselves and others. The Broncos say the policy can be modified to meet local requirements and in accordance with all NFL protocols. #BroncosLand, we can’t wait to see you Saturday at @EmpowerField in front of #LARvsDEN! For more Know Before You Go information with the latest COVID-19 protocols, visit https://t.co/mtuP0x6pgX pic.twitter.com/8kG4lI4fko — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 23, 2021 Ticket holders must agree that no one in their party will attend the match if they have tested positive for COVID or have been exposed to it within 14 days of match day. They also may not come if they have had symptoms in the past 48 hours. And this year you can tailgate, but make sure you know the code of conduct. That means a list of things you cannot do, such as any kind of commercial activity (advertising or promoting products without prior written consent). Also on the naughty list: selling produce, food or drink, blocking lanes, blocking walkways, glass bottles, kegs, and open flames. You cannot spare parking spaces; if you want to tailgate with your friends, you should arrive together. One parking permit means one parking space. You should set up a party directly behind or in front of your vehicle. And remember, the party is over 60 minutes before the game starts. Once you get to the stadium make sure you have your plastic. The stadium is a cashless venue. You can use your credit and debit cards, as well as via mobile devices such as Apple Pay. The stadium has machines installed that turn your money into a card if you don’t have credit cards. There are now more places to order mobile through self-service kiosks. The touchless trend continues in restrooms with upgraded toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers. The stadium has installed UV-C lights under escalators to kill bacteria on railings. There are no 800 hand sanitizer stations in the entire stadium. The HVAC system now has bipolar ionization which should lower the risk of disease and eliminate allergens. Remember you can only carry clear bags no larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″ or a one gallon clear resealable bag. Purses should not be larger than 6.5″ by 4.5″. Make sure you know what you know wimp can’t bring in. While you can cheer on the Broncos from the stadium, you cannot get player signatures due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

