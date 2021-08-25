Sports
Standout Performance in Week 1 of NC High School Football
Week one of the fall 2021 North Carolina high school football season is in the books.
It took until Monday after some bad weather in the state on Friday, but the wait turned out to be worth it.
Fans were treated to some barn burners, mind-blowing disruptions, and even a fair amount of statistical history during the first week.
These are the players from across the state who stood out from the crowd with their amazing performances.
Wyatt Holland, QB – Midway
Of course, this list should start with the player who just set the NCHSAA record for passing touchdowns in a single game.
Holland helped the Raiders to an 80-73 win, throwing 10 touchdowns as he ran for another.
That effort was good enough to break former Wakefield quarterback Connor Mitch’s previous record of nine passing touchdowns in a game.
The Netherlands made history on Monday, but he has now helped Midway to solid seasons twice, now in 2019 and the spring of 2021. Now in the fall, he has got his senior season and the team’s campaign off to a good start.
Loden Bradshaw, QB – Hobbton
You may have seen the detail that Midway didn’t beat Hobbton until 7pm Monday night, despite Holland’s performance.
That’s because Bradshaw was with Holland almost the entire game.
Bradshaw himself threw nine touchdowns in the losing attempt at home to the Raiders, and on any other night that would have been enough to equal the state record.
He may have just been outdone by his counterpart, but Bradshaw’s numbers were more than enough to crack this list.
Alonza Barnett III, QB – Grimsley
If anyone had any questions about Grimsley No. 3 being able to take into account the 4A Championship image after some major graduations from last year’s title team and the elimination of subdivided classes, consider them then as asked and answered.
The Whirlies met a 3AA regional finalist this spring in Clayton and made a clear statement with a 52-0 win over the Comets.
Barnett had a lot to do with it. The senior threw for 359 yards and 7 touchdowns without interception, the dual-threat signal-caller also ran for 48 yards on 5 attempts.
The James Madison committee returns with a pedigree for the state championship, and the numbers he set against a high-quality opponent last week shows that he is ready to try and lead his team back to the top of the mountain.
Gavin Gosnell, QB – Hendersonville
Before the fireworks between Hobbton and Midway on Monday night, the Henderson quarterback was listed as the only passerby in the state to pass more than 400 yards.
He also threw for three touchdowns while running two more to lead his team to a big night in the first game of his senior year.
Gosnell and the Bearcats offloaded North Henderson in a 79-35 win on Friday night, with the Bearcat attack bringing in 35 points in the first quarter alone.
It was a statement game for Hendersonville, who finished 7-3 in the spring of 2020 and won two playoff games, including one over reigning state champion Shelby.
Stephon Jenkins, WR/CB – Hunt
Before Pinecrest stunned No. 1 Rolesville on Saturday, one of the biggest surprises of the week was Hunt’s 34-26 win over No. 12 JH Rose.
Jenkins played a big part in that, coming up with two interceptions on the night that kept the ball away from Rose’s talented attack in a game that was ultimately decided by single possession.
Those two turnovers proved crucial in helping the Warriors get upset. Hunt takes on Beddingfield in week two before facing another tough opponent in week three at SouthWest Edgecombe.
Omarion Hampton, RB – Cleveland
His team is now #1 in the East in the new HighSchoolOT top 25 poll, and Hampton’s performance in the Rams’ 52-0 win over Cary is a major reason why.
The senior UNC commit only needed 9 carries to run 158 yards and 4 touchdowns in his season debut.
The Rams are coming off a regional championship and a loss in the 3AA state championship, and Hampton’s ability to dominate the rushed game will be crucial in whether or not Cleveland gets the chance to finish the job and win a state title this season. to win.
Hampton and his rams play on Friday nights in this week’s HighSchoolOT Live Game of the Week.
Jaydon Brooks, RB – Princeton
No one in the state (whose teams have entered stats on MaxPreps, anyway) ran for more yards this week than Brooks did for Princeton.
The senior took 25 carries for 403 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Bulldogs rode to a comfortable win over Smithfield-Selma.
Princeton has moved up from the 1A tier to the 2A tier this season and the win over a 3A opponent bodes well for their chances against the 2A regular league.
Zimere Winston, WR – South Garner
The South Garner Titans just took their third win in varsity program history, and their second not via forfeit, against Ashley last week.
Winston had received a huge game, with 9 catches for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Titans rode past the Screaming Eagles.
Sophomore quarterback Julian Littleton generally had a big game for the Titans, but Winston gets the nod here because he single-handedly accounted for more than half of the Titan passage.
