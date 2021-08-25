Poulin ‘doing well’ after exiting Canada’s win over Swiss with injury





CALGARY Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-0 win over Switzerland in the Women’s Hockey World Cup on Tuesday. Melodie Daoust had a goal and an assist, Emily Clark scored shorthand and Jamie Bourbonnais completed the attack for the host nation at WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre. Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin was injured blocking a shot in the third period and did not finish the game. Emerance Maschmeyer registered a 12-save shutout in her first start of the tournament. Swiss Andrea Braendli, who takes care of the goal for Ohio State, had 41 saves in the loss. She was replaced early in the third period by Saskia Maurer, who stopped 17 shots. Canada (3-0) will close the preliminary round in Group A on Thursday against defending champions United States, which is also 3-0 and still has to concede a goal in the tournament. The Americans defeated Russia 6-0 earlier on Tuesday. Hilary Knight’s 45th World Cup goal of his career surpassed compatriot Cammi Granato for the highest goal in tournament history. The quarter-finals are on Saturday, followed by the semi-finals on Monday and the medal matches on Tuesday. Japan (1-1) and Hungary (0-2) met later on Tuesday in a Pool B-game. Swiss striker Alina Muller, who led the 2018 Olympic women’s hockey tournament with seven goals and three assists in six games, did not play on Tuesday. Muller sustained a leg injury in the second period of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Russia. Team Canada scores an impressive 5-0 win over Switzerland at the 2021 #WomensWorlds Championship. : Andre Ringuette / HHOF-IIHF Images pic.twitter.com/SkmV03MK6H — Sportnet (@Sportnet) August 25, 2021 Goaltender Kristin Campbell pulled into Canada’s lineup on Tuesday as a backup behind Maschmeyer. Forwards Laura Stacey and Kristin O’Neill were also placed in the lineup for the first time in the tournament. Head coach Troy Ryan gave goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens the day off after two consecutive starts. Assistant captain Brianne Jenner and defender Emma Maltais also took a breather. Canada eliminated a two-man Swiss advantage early in the third period, but Poulin was injured. She took a shot in the chest and skated to the couch, bent over in pain. Spooner scored both of her goals on tip-ins from close range. She sent an Emma Shelton shot at 1:01 of the third. Maschmeyer rejected Swiss captain Lara Stalder for a break in the last minute of the second period. Daoust tipped a puck in the air from an Erin Ambrose shot from the 4:34 pm point. Spooner tipped off a Renata Fast shot from Braendli at 9.55am, just 17 seconds after Bourbonnais scored on a rebound. Clark scored shorthanded at 4:04 of the second period and rushed to a rebound on a solo effort by Blayre Turnbull. Canada beat the Swiss 21-5 in a scoreless first period. The hosts have not yet scored a goal in the first period of the championship. Notes: Canadian Assistant Coach Jim Midgley was named Assistant Coach of the NHL’s New York Rangers on Tuesday… Melodie Daoust and Natalie Spooner lead Canada in tournament scoring with five points each.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsnet.ca/wwhc/article/poulin-leaves-injured-canada-beats-switzerland-womens-hockey-worlds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos