News – Table tennis Victoria

Published Tue 24 Aug 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games start today and Table Tennis Australia has sent 11 athletes to Tokyo as part of the Paralympic Table Tennis Team with nine Victorian members in Japan, ready to show the world what they can do.

In very exciting news, our very own Danni Di Toro will also co-captain the Australian team and take on the role of flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

The table tennis events start on Wednesday 25 August and the the full Tokyo schedule can be viewed here.

Check out the Victorian players who will be playing at the tables in Tokyo below.

Jake Ballestrino

Jake is one of the Co-Captains selected by Table Tennis Australia to lead the National Para team in Tokyo. The Braybrook member started para table tennis in 2012, represented Australia in 2013 and won a silver medal at the 2017 Oceania Championships.

Ballestrino will participate in the Paralympics for the first time after years of hard work and will compete in the class 7 category.

Check out Jake’s full Paralympics Australia profile here.

Damage of bull

Six-time Paralympics Danni Di Toro is certainly a veteran of the Games and brings an astonishing amount of experience to the team.

Danni is a former world-class wheelchair tennis player who has won silver and bronze at the Paralympic Games, as well as 10 Australian Open titles and multiple other Grand Slams. After her great career, she made the transition from wheelchair tennis to para table tennis and was selected for the national team in 2016.

The superstar of Coburg will participate in the 4th class standings. Read Danni’s full Paralympics Australia profile here.

Trevor Hirtho

Six-time National Para champion Trevor Hirth will be a Paralympian in Tokyo for the first time this year and the local Sunbury Table Tennis Club will compete in the Class 6 standings.

Trevor is a two-time Oceania champion in 2013 and 2017, a Belgian Open Gold winner and a three-time representative of the World Championships.

Having discovered his talent for table tennis when he was 12 years old, Trevor has been a fantastic ambassador for Para table tennis and sports for all levels. He will surely inspire many players and para participants to try our fantastic sport when they see him play in the class 6 league in Tokyo. Read his full Paralympics Australia profile here.

Rebecca Julian

This Croydon favorite competed in the 2008 Beijing and London 2012 Paralympic Games after competing for Australia for the first time in 2005. She managed to decide the world No. 1 Kelly van Zon at the 2008 Games and is another fantastic member of the team who are having a great time.

Rebecca also won bronze at the 2017 ITTF Para-table Tennis Open in Thailand and silver at the 2019 Arafura Games in Darwin, which also served as the 2019 ITTF Para-table Tennis Oceania Championships. She will compete in class 6.

Read Rebecca’s full Paralympics Australia profile here.

Lina Leic

Croydon’s Lina Lei will compete in her fifth Paralympic Games when she takes the tables in Tokyo this year. She has played in all the Games since Athens in 2004, where she won her first gold medal after becoming World Para champion two years earlier, when she was just 15.

She had an absolutely incredible run between 2006-2014, winning every gold medal available at the Paralympic level as well as the World Para Championships.

After Rio, Lina came to Australia and will represent green and gold in Tokyo for the first time. She will participate in the class 9 competition.

Read her full Paralympic profile here.

Ma Lin

Croydon’s Ma Lin has been one of the most dominant forces in para table tennis for over a decade. After playing his career for his home country of China, he also represents Australia for the first time in Tokyo.

He is a four-time gold medalist at three Paralympic Games and has won five world titles and 11 Asian titles, as Lei who moved to Australia after the Rio Games is an extremely exciting addition to the Australian team.

Ma will participate in the class 9 competition. Read his full Paralympic profile here.

Nathan Pellissier

Nathan Pellissier of Loops will again be a Paralympic competitor for the first time this year in Tokyo and will pursue his goal of winning a Paralympic medal for Australia in the Class 8 classification.

Nathan has worked hard for the past four years to earn his spot. In 2017, he won gold medals at three major international championships, including the Korean Para Open and the Taiwan Para Open. In 2018 he trained in Europe and won several more competitions at international level.

Read Nathan’s full Paralympic profile here.

Melissa Tapper

Milly is one of the most famous members of the Tokyo team having become the first Australian to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games the same year when she played in Rio in 2016, a feat she will do again this year.

She achieved the bronze medal in her 2012 London Games debut, the best Australian para table tennis performance in 28 years.

She has often proudly represented the green and gold, including appearances at the Paralympics, Olympics, Commonwealth Games and a number of other international events. She will co-captain the team with Jake Ballestrino.

She will compete in the class 10 category. Read Milly’s full Paralympics Australia profile here.

Qian Yang

The last Victorian to represent Australia in Tokyo this year is Qian Yang of Croydon. She won Paralympic gold and silver for China at the age of 17 in London in 2012 before claiming two more silver medals in Rio in 2016.

After Rio, she made the move to Australia and won green and gold for the first time in 2019. She aims to bring Paralympic success to Australia this year with another medal.

Qian will play in the Class 10 classification. Read her full Paralympics Australia profile here.

