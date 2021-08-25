ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 alliance of college football

The commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC made it official on Tuesday, announcing an alliance between the three leagues. But otherwise they offered few concrete plans for the future.

Kevin Warren, George Kliavkoff and Jim Phillips spoke at length about confidence, stability and protecting the future of college athletics, but Tuesday’s announcement offered no clear path forward in terms of planning, rescheduling or expanding the College Football Playoff.

Instead, the group announced the alliance as a handshake deal with unanimous support from its members, born of a mutual appreciation for academics, sponsorship of a wide variety of Olympic sports, and the general pursuit of social justice, gender equality, and diversity and inclusion.

In other words, it’s a start. Where it goes from here is a mystery.

“There is an atmosphere of cooperation,” an AD said afterwards. “We don’t know what opportunities could come out of it.”

What are the objectives of the alliance?

The buzzword that defined the whole of this announcement was “stability,” and while the announcement contained a fair amount of lofty rhetoric – from vague planning schemes to grandiose goals to plot the fate of the collegiate model – the real purpose of this group was to stabilize a listing ship.

While Phillips spoke of his desire to avert another round of conference rescheduling, Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 is still considering expanding and will announce a decision by the end of the week on whether or not not adding teams.

The bigger problem is the stability of the collegiate model. The lack of national guidelines on name, image and likeness, the Alston case, the NCAA constitutional convention, recasting, new TV deals — it’s all part of a greater sense of tumult within the college landscape, and the hope is that this alliance can tap the brakes on how quickly change comes.

“Building the future had to start somewhere,” Warren said. “The [Power 5] was gaining momentum. There was severe turbulence. There are three new commissioners. The NCAA has stepped back and said it must evaluate everything from a constitutional convention. You have CFP extension that was not put together by any of us, in the group that was involved. You have name, image and likeness, the Alston case, gender equality issues, social justice issues that we’re dealing with. We’ll look back 10, 20, even 50 years, they’ll study what happened in 2020 and 2021, from the George Floyd murder to COVID and the issues we’re talking about now. Someone had to take the first step and personally, for me in the Big Ten, I didn’t want to sit around and let others make those decisions.”

Is this really just a handshake deal?

It is no coincidence that trust became an important topic of discussion among these three commissioners. The lack of confidence that followed Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to join the SEC was the springboard for creating this alliance, and is the underlying reason why other leagues are not currently involved. Kliavkoff even joked that the information about the 12-team playoff expansion hasn’t changed since the idea was first floated, but “who knows, may have changed” — a not-so-subtle dig at SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey , who helped design the format and also negotiated with Oklahoma and Texas.

But the bigger reason for the gentleman’s agreement is that no one really wants this to be formal. First, the Alston case is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, and three conferences colluding in any official capacity on the future of the NCAA would be a major red flag with looming antitrust disputes. In addition, 41 schools are involved, and merging a formal language would likely cause some disagreement. If there is no concrete language to continue talking outside of a general agreement, the support is unanimous. Once specific language is on a page and signatures are attached, the potential for backlash increases enormously.

What about cross conference planning?

That is clearly the ultimate goal. As Phillips said, “We are optimistic about the schedule as it will raise the national profile of all our teams by playing coast to coast, with college fans across the country as beneficiaries.” But as for a timeline… no one has gone yet. The truth is, we may have to wait years for that to happen. First, all three commissioners were clear that they will not tear up existing planning agreements. Because of the way non-conference scheduling is done, many schools are locked into games for the next five years.

“This isn’t about tearing down contracts and blowing something up,” said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. “This is about fulfilling existing contracts, as well as building relationships between these three like-minded conferences as we look ahead from a planning standpoint to see if there is an opportunity to build unique games that will come together.

“We’re really in the early stages of this.”

Second, there are still questions about conference scheduling with the Pac-12 and Big Ten, which play nine conference games. The ACC is currently playing eight. Warren and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said the number of conference games they play should be addressed later.

The third factor here is television. While the commissioners said finance was not the sole focus of their alliance, non-conference games between the three conference teams can only enhance their existing and future television deals, as well as allow them to venture into other areas to gain a foothold. with other income streams. . Raising their national profile is great, but doing so by increasing revenue is even better — especially as the SEC prepares to pull further away in the money race.

Are the conferences geared to expanding the playoffs?

They are tuned to be “methodical” in the discussions that continue in September, when the CFP Board of Managers will meet again to discuss the proposed expanded 12-team format. Phillips said the ACC has not yet taken a position on whether or not to approve the plan, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 remain in favor of expansion. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they want to pass a vote next month.

All three commissioners spoke at length about the types of discussions that have yet to take place and the questions that need to be answered – especially since none of them were in the room when the plan was being drawn up.

The most telling comment about the playoff came in a Zoom conversation the three commissioners had with ESPN after their press conference. “I think people are really focused on being thoughtful and very methodical on this matter,” Warren said. “So I know where the Big Ten is coming from, we’re still gathering information. We’ll be prepared by the time we walk into that meeting on September 28. But I don’t think where we are with the turbulence that exists in athletics “You know, everything we do is going to be a stamp, I think everyone will look at their decision-making process with a critical eye.”

“There are still some unanswered questions,” Phillips said. “And that’s why I don’t think anyone can definitively say, ‘Hey, we’re ready to vote yes or no.'”

What does this mean for the rescheduling and expansion of conferences?

Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 will have a decision on expansion by the end of the week, but it seems pretty clear that none of these conferences will strip league members from each other. At least not now. While much has been made about the “gentleman’s agreement” between the three, Phillips pointed out in his comments that he wanted the expansion process to be different in the landscape this time around.

“The history of college athletics, one conference expansion has usually led to another in another,” Phillips said. “For the three of us, we felt the stabilization of the current environment in Division I and FBS and Power 5 in particular, this was an opportunity for a new direction, a new initiative that I think has never been done before, and felt that that was the most appropriate move at this time. I think you need to have a group that really understands that expanding doesn’t mean you end up switching memberships for multiple conferences in a significantly shorter period of time.”

And what about the rest of the Big 12?

On the one hand Phillips said this about the Big 12: “We want and need the Big 12 to do it right. The Big 12 is important in college athletics. The Big 12 is important in Power 5 athletics and our FBS group And so I can only tell you that we’ll see what happens here.”

So why not include the Big 12 in this new alliance?

“The moment we got together, there was a lot of instability,” Phillips said. “Are the Big 12 going to get together? Are they going to attend another conference? Are they going to lose members? What’s the endgame? And I think the three of us felt like we had stability in our leagues. And that’s where the venture, I think , would benefit the most? [from].”

So what does it all mean? Aside from the platitudes and comments that Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will sort things out, the future of the Big 12 remains precarious. None of the alliance will leave to join the Big 12. That leaves it trying to convince other Group 5 schools to get on board when their long-term future looks bleak at best.