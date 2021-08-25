The 1971 series win in England has boosted Indian cricket in a huge way: Ravi Shastri | Cricket News







The August 24, 2021 date marks 50 years of a historic achievement with the Ajit Wadekar-led side beating England to seal India’s first test series on English soil after their historic win in the West Indies earlier in 1971.

"And of course Chandrasekhar's genius, you know, he turned the game upside down, 6 for 38, I still remember the numbers," he added.

Shastri, the head coach of the current Indian squad, said that winning the series in 1971 gave the unit the confidence to win the games on foreign soil.

“The 1971 series win in England has really revived Indian cricket. It gave them the belief that they can go abroad and win. And to do it in England is always historic. 50 years have passed, and those players set the tone. Hats off to everyone,” said Shastri. India and England advanced to the third and final Test after drawing the first two games of the series in Lord’s and Manchester respectively.

England batted first and posted 355 runs on the board, and India posted 284 in response, courtesy of Dilip Sardesai and Engineer’s 1950s and valuable 1940s from Captain Wadekar and Eknath Solkar, who took 3 English wickets in the first innings. had scalped.

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar then turned the game upside down for India in England’s 2nd innings. The legendary leg spinner made his way through England’s batting lineup and returned with figures of 6/38 as India knocked out England for 101.

While Srinivas Venkataraghavan took two wickets, in addition to a sharp catch, and Bishan Bedi took a wicket, Solkar took two excellent catches on short leg.

India, who needed 173 runs to secure a win, then kept their spirits up as Wadekar, Sardesai, Gundappa Viswanath and Engineer scored crucial 45, 40, 33 and 28* respectively to take a historic four-wicket victory.

