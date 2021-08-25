How Texas A&M Football Made the Top 3 General Prospect in 2022 in 2022





The Texas A&M Football team continues to destroy everyone in its path on the recruiting trail. After being taken out of the race for 5 star Walter Nolen, they have found their way back in the middle of this race. Nolen is considered the best player in the class of 2022 and is ranked first nationally 247Sports Composite Ranking. As such, he is also the highest ranked player in his position and a target for every relevant football program. Here’s what 247Sports Recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks said about him. “Could thrive indoors in a four-man front, but appears to have versatility in position and schedule. Among the nation’s best defensive prospects in the 2022 class. Must become a great defensive lineman with a high round NFL Draft ceiling . Previously, Walter Nolen’s official top-5 listed Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. The Aggies were not considered a favorite. On Tuesday night, Texas A&M was on Nolen’s updated list of schools. Nolen’s top 3 schools were announced in a tweet seen below. The Texas A&M Football team can shake things up with this bet Nolen doesn’t have a specific engagement date yet, but will likely make a decision in the relatively near future. The Aggies are in the running there. The best prospect of 2022 unofficially visited Texas A&M on July 30, marking his most recent college visit. As a player, Nolen is as college ready as they come. At 6-4 and 325 pounds, the defensive lineman could now play at SEC level and be an impact player. With a year of high school football to go, he will be a terrifying presence on the field in front of opponents in 2022. The inside lineman always works hard on the defensive side of the ball – something you can’t say about any highly skilled defensive lineman. For a 325-pound lineman, he has excellent speed and lateral awareness, grabbing ball carriers for tackles with ease when they come close. Still, he has the power to fight against any attacking lineman. This shouldn’t change at the next level as he is the ideal size to be an effective, physical defensive lineman. However, his primary strength is not his actual strength. Instead, it’s his hands. Nolen can use his hands in such a way that no high school lineman has really been able to stop him. His combined speed and strength are impossible to overcome. The Texas A&M Football team could open up some spots in the defensive line after the 2021 season, so adding Nolen would immediately fill those gaps. Nolen is also likely to be impressed by Texas A&M’s current defense, which was among the best in the country last season. The Aggies consistently sent defensive linemen to the NFL Draft in the first round, so that probably played a big part in their resurgence in this race.

