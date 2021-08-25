Sports
Duke hockey goalkeeper Piper Hampsch knows pressure. Now she is ready for year 2
In her second season, goalkeeper Piper Hampsch is looking to take her game and the Blue Devils team to the next level.
And with her growing experience and wealth of talent, Hampsch feels she is up to the challenge.
In a freshman season filled with unprecedented obstacles due to the pandemic, the starting Blue Devils goalkeeper made big strides toward success as the season progressed. In her first five starts, Hampsch struggled to get a foothold and scored 19 goals in this stretch. It didn’t take long for her to settle in and she began to take control of the field. In the last 11 games, she allowed only 23 goals and recorded three shutout wins. Although she has just completed a year of collegiate hockey, she is not exactly new to her role as a goalkeeper.
Hampsch attended Hopedale Junior-Senior High School in Hopedale, Massachusetts and played hockey for the school team for six years. During this time, her outstanding goalkeeping game earned her several accolades, making her a Dual Valley Conference All-Star five times, selected twice for the Massachusetts State All-State team, and even the Division II Central MA Player of the Year in her honors. senior year. Despite years of play, Hampsch has chosen to never go outside the comfort of goal.
I’ve never picked up a fielder stick, Hampsch said. One of my older sisters was also a goalkeeper. So it was really cool to have her gear and be able to watch her play at the college level before I even started playing in high school.
For the Massachusetts native, hockey has always been a family affair. Her three older sisters all played during college, so she was introduced to the game at an early age. When she entered Durham, Hampsch had already witnessed many of the setbacks that come with being a collegiate goalkeeper. But nothing could fully prepare her for the adversity she faced as she started as a freshman in a year so badly ravaged by COVID.
She came in honestly and immediately felt the fire, said head coach Pam Bustin. Usually that would really mess with a kid’s head, but she kept it in perspective. And she just kept pushing and working. And you know, by the end of spring, she’s a legitimate Division I goalkeeper. I’m just really excited for her to keep growing within this team.
With her second season approaching, Hampsch hopes to use her freshman experience to take the next step as a goalkeeper.
Now I can really put all the scouting and all the skills development I learned last year into practice and see big improvements on the field that I really couldn’t get last year because it was still a bit of a timid freshman year versus this sophomore years really come into my own, Hampsch said.
Hampsch’s passion for improving her craft is key to her development and will give her the tools to be the perfect leader for the Duke team.
Every time she steps on the turf, she’s ready to learn. With a full season coming soon, Hampsch has plenty of opportunities to put that learning spirit into practice.
