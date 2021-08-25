Yadier Molina returns to St. Louis Cardinals for what will be catcher’s ‘final season’ in 2022

Yadier Molina has agreed to a one-year extension with the St. Louis Cardinals, with baseball operations president John Mozeliak indicating it will be the All-Star catcher’s last year with his old team.

Sources told ESPN the deal is worth $10 million, confirming a report from The Athletic.

“We are pleased to announce that Yadi has agreed to cement his career legacy with the Cardinals for one final season in 2022,” Mozeliak said in a statement on Tuesday. “His experience, leadership, work ethic and desire to win are all part of what we value as an organization.”

Molina, 39, has played his entire career (2,119 games in 18 seasons) with the Cardinals, including 2,080 games behind the plate – the most of all catchers for one team. The only two players to play more games in a Cardinals uniform are Hall of Famers Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289).



1 Related

“I’m so happy, so happy”, Molina told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of extra time for Tuesday night’s series opener against Detroit.

Molina, a ten-time All-Star, broke through to the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left, leading the team to four National League pennants and two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

He was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native, is a .280 batter with 168 homers and 983 RBI’s en route to Tuesday’s game. He has 2,089 hits and 397 doubles and is a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

Molina went in on Tuesday hitting .259 with a .304 on-base percentage, a .376 slugging percentage, eight homeruns and 51 RBI’s in 94 games this season, spending just under 750 innings behind the plate.

“On behalf of the Cardinals and our fans, I am delighted to announce that Yadier Molina will continue his franchise legacy for one more season in 2022,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. continue to play at All-Star level this season, and have already established themselves among the best players to ever carry the birds on the bat.”

Molina was a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason, but signed a $9 million one-year deal in February to return to the Cardinals. He said earlier this month that he didn’t want to get into free agency anymore and wanted to do something with St. Louis.

Molina and Adam Wainwright paired up for 298 games and rank fourth in major league history in games that started as battery mates.

The catcher has also consistently excelled in the playoffs — he is the active Major League leader in games played and post-season goals (both 101). The games overall ranked first in NL history and sixth in the majors.

Of the Major League catchers, Molina is fourth in caught games (2,080) and starts at catcher (2,014), fifth in caught innings (17,441), fourth in pick-offs (52), second in putouts (14,446) and total odds ( 15,551) and 10th in percentage caught stealing (40.4%).

Last September, he got his 2,000th goal — the eleventh primary catcher to hit the milestone — and earlier this month surpassed Albert Pujols for fourth on the Cardinals’ chart.

Molina received the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award, the MLB’s highest service-based award. Molina’s off-the-field philanthropic efforts include Foundation 4, a charity that helps underprivileged children in Puerto Rico. Molina has raised more than $800,000 in relief funds after Hurricane Maria in 2017. He was also named the 2015 Darryl Kile Award recipient by his teammates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.