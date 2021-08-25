Notre Dame football practice notes, observations





Notre Dame held another training session this afternoon as the team draws closer to kicking off the September 5 season against the state of Florida. Here you will find news, notes and observations from practice. After the stretch period, the attack did its normal team start period. Here’s how they lined up. First team QB #17 Jack Coan

RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree (they turned)

WR #5 Joe Wilkins Jr.

WR #4 Kevin Austin

WR #3 Avery Davis

TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs / #84 Kevin Bauman(they turned)

LT #54 Blake Fisher

LG #52 Zeke Correll

C#55 Jarrett Patterson

RG #62 Cain Madden

RT #75 Joshua Lugg Second Team QB #10 Drew Pynea

RB #20 C’Bo Flemister / #24 Audric Esteem (they turned)

WR #16 Deion Colzie

WR #13 Lawrence Keys III

WR #21 Lorenzo Styles

TE #80 Cane Berrong

LT #79 Tosh Baker

LG #50 Rocco Spindler

C#73 Andrew Kristofic

RG #56 John Dirksen

RT #68 Michael Carmody third team QB #12 Tyler Buchner

RB #22 Logan Diggs

WR #2 Xavier Watts

WR #83 Jayden Thomas

WR #29 Matt Salerno

TE #89 Charlie Selnan / #88 Mitchell Evans (they turned)

LT #72 Caleb Johnson

LG #53 Quinn Murphy

C#78 Pat Coogan

RG #77 Quinn Carroll

RT #76 Joe Alt Wide receiver Braden Lenzy was not dressed for practice and did not participate in exercises during the open session. According to a Notre Dame spokesperson, he was looking for “normal bumps and bruises in the fall camp”. linebacker Drew White was also not at the practice during the open session. Aside from the previous comment, we were told to wait until Brian Kelly’s press conference tomorrow night to ask him about any injuries. Defensive End Jordan Botelho wore #12 and now ranks as #12 on the Official Notre Dame squad. For much of the rest of the training, we only saw special teams. Here are some notes. *** Representatives were split between returnees Jonathan Doerer and real freshmen Josh Bryan. ***These two have split reps every time we’ve seen the FG units go to work. *** They were both very accurate up close, but when they went further back than 45 yards, Doerer was less accurate than Bryan. *** Bryan’s kicks were always in the middle, while Doerer tended to miss on the right. Obviously Doerer had the stronger leg but Bryan seems to be much more accurate, at least he was when we saw them in open practice. Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge Irish Distribution Content Selection Notre Dame 2021

