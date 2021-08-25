Prep Girls Tennis Preview – The San Diego Union-Tribune





Date of first match: Season started Monday Championship final: Open Division Team Final, October 8; all other divisions, October 29. Individual finals November 5. All at the Barnes Tennis Center. Defending champion (2019): Open Division Canyon Crest; Division I Torrey Pines; Division II Pacific Ridge; Division III Olympian Coed Champions (Spring, 2021): Open Division Canyon Crest; Division I Our Lady of Peace; Division II Vincent Monument; Division III El Capitan. Seasonal Outlook: Girls tennis returns to its traditional fall season after switching to coed tennis last spring due to the pandemic. A decision is pending on the return of Westview senior Kaila Barksdale, the two-time defending singles champion. She can only opt for junior tennis instead. Canyon Crest senior Katie Codd, the 2018 champion, plans to graduate early and play for Duke University in the spring. Otherwise, the protagonist to come back is Otay Ranch junior Arianne Pepa, who reached the singles finals last season. Even with two years since the girls’ last playoffs, two-time defending Open Division champion Canyon Crest retains a core of its last title squad. Among the mainstays expected to return are seniors Asha Gidwani, Lyna Fowler and Lillia Finnegan, as well as junior Taylor Shimizu, who helped the Ravens win the coed crown last spring. Torrey Pines looks set to compete again in the Open Division after taking the 2019 Division I Championship. That brought the Falcons back up the title rankings after their 28-year reign ended the previous season. Torrey Pines sophomore Natalia Mochernak and Rebecca Kong reached the quarterfinals of the girls’ singles last spring. Further late season: Southern Regional Championships, November 19-20, location to be announced. Top teams: Bishops, Canyon Crest, Del Norte, La Costa Canyon, La Jolla, La Jolla Country Day, Rancho Bernardo, San Dieguito, Torrey Pines, Westview. Players to watch: Kaila Barksdale* (Westview), Leticia Bazua (Vincent Memorial), Jessica Bear (San Dieguito), Evelyn Cheng (Mt. Carmel), Lillia Finnegan (Canyon Crest), Lyna Fowler (Canyon Crest), Alexa Guadarrama (Fallbrook), Asha Gidwani (Canyon Crest), Alyssa Godoy (Grossmont), Alexa Kirovski (Poway), Rebecca Kong (Torrey Pines), Micah Levy (Torrey Pines), Lana Maronesy (Valhalla), Natalia Mochernak (Torrey Pines), Arianne Pepa (Otay Ranch ), Maddie Piao (La Jolla Country Day), Aura Rosen (La Jolla), Summer Roybal (San Marcos), Elina Shalaev (Canyon Crest), Emma Shen (Del Norte), Taylor Shimizu (Canyon Crest), Irene Torres (Cathedral Catholic), Victoria Tracey (Patrick Henry), Bianca Wong (La Jolla Country Day), Claire Zhao, (Bishops). * Back for now Thien is a freelance writer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/high-school-preps/story/2021-08-24/prep-girls-tennis-preview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos