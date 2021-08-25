Sports
High School Football Preview: No. 1 St. Rita
Most Illinois high school soccer players have never taken part in a playoff game in the current reality, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that’s not the case with St. Rita. The top-ranked Mustangs have three players back who played in the 5A class
2019 title game: star running back Kaleb Brown, quarterback Tommy Ulatowski and
offensive lineman Valen Erickson.
Brown is the state’s top player, an Ohio state recruit and a running receiver with devastating speed. He has been a headline grabber for the past three seasons, but this year will be different. Area fans and Bucknuts Ohio State football fans will be watching his every move this season. He’s ready.
I look forward to everything, even the pressure, Brown said. I know a lot of people will be after me. I’m ready. I’m going to play smart.
The 5-11, 177-pound senior has scored touchdowns as a running back, receiver, quarterback, punt returner and kick
so far back in his career.
Grabbing a pick for a touchdown is all that’s left, said St. Rita coach Todd Kuska. That is not planned yet.
Returning about seven starters in both offense and defense, the Mustangs have added several key transfers this year, including the rollback of Phillips’ Kyle Clayton.
Rankings are great for PR, Kuska said. But if your kids have the right mindset, it doesn’t matter where you stand. And I believe our kids have that mentality.
Said Brown: Our job is to get on the field and show that we are number 1. Not everyone will see us that way now. It’s up to us to go out and perform.
St. Rita was the only team to challenge Loyola in the shortened spring season. The Mustangs lost 7-3, and it’s still in Browns’ minds.
Frankly, this year will be a failure if we don’t win the state, he said. I want it bad. Really bad. And Loyola. I want to beat them. I didn’t do that in high school, so that’s what I want to achieve.
St. Rita will likely be a Class 7A team. The Mustangs have circled Loyola in week 3 on their schedule.
We have a chip on our shoulder this year, Ulatowski said. After three years on varsity, we feel like we’re always the best.
The entire offensive line returns, led by Erickson (a recruit from Nebraska), Roco Velenti, Logan Blake and Collin Gerger.
Kuska expects big things from senior wide receiver EJ Nwagwu.
He’s a track star, Kuska said. Last year we had three [Division I] receivers, and it was hard to crack the lineup. Damn, a big target for Tommy.
Linebacker/Defensive Lineman Djabril McNabb, who had seven sacks in the spring, will lead the defense.
You’d expect us to fly and do every tackle, McNabb said. Were short, but we fly to the ball. All 11 men. Speed kills.
The defensive backfield should also be a strength. Starters Liam Bartos, BJ Hall and Jake Lehtinen are back. Senior Jake Polselli leads an experienced defense line.
Everything is in place for a historic season at 77th and Western. And the Mustangs will find out who they are very, very soon.
The schedule is getting really full, Kuska said. The first three games are like playing in the Big Ten. Mount Carmel, then we’re going to play a nationally ranked team in Kentucky, then Loyola.
NS. RITA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 27 vs. Mount Carmel
Sept 3 in Louisville Trinity, Ky.
September 11 in Loyola
September 17 vs. Benet
Sep 24 vs. St. Patrick
October 1 vs. Nazareth
October 8 in Marian Central
October 15 vs. Providence
October 22 at Notre Dame
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/8/24/22640264/st-rita-high-school-football-chicago
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]