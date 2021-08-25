High School Football Preview: No. 1 St. Rita

Most Illinois high school soccer players have never taken part in a playoff game in the current reality, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that’s not the case with St. Rita. The top-ranked Mustangs have three players back who played in the 5A class

2019 title game: star running back Kaleb Brown, quarterback Tommy Ulatowski and

offensive lineman Valen Erickson.

Brown is the state’s top player, an Ohio state recruit and a running receiver with devastating speed. He has been a headline grabber for the past three seasons, but this year will be different. Area fans and Bucknuts Ohio State football fans will be watching his every move this season. He’s ready.

I look forward to everything, even the pressure, Brown said. I know a lot of people will be after me. I’m ready. I’m going to play smart.

The 5-11, 177-pound senior has scored touchdowns as a running back, receiver, quarterback, punt returner and kick

so far back in his career.

Grabbing a pick for a touchdown is all that’s left, said St. Rita coach Todd Kuska. That is not planned yet.

Returning about seven starters in both offense and defense, the Mustangs have added several key transfers this year, including the rollback of Phillips’ Kyle Clayton.

Rankings are great for PR, Kuska said. But if your kids have the right mindset, it doesn’t matter where you stand. And I believe our kids have that mentality.

Said Brown: Our job is to get on the field and show that we are number 1. Not everyone will see us that way now. It’s up to us to go out and perform.

St. Rita was the only team to challenge Loyola in the shortened spring season. The Mustangs lost 7-3, and it’s still in Browns’ minds.

Frankly, this year will be a failure if we don’t win the state, he said. I want it bad. Really bad. And Loyola. I want to beat them. I didn’t do that in high school, so that’s what I want to achieve.

St. Rita will likely be a Class 7A team. The Mustangs have circled Loyola in week 3 on their schedule.

We have a chip on our shoulder this year, Ulatowski said. After three years on varsity, we feel like we’re always the best.

The entire offensive line returns, led by Erickson (a recruit from Nebraska), Roco Velenti, Logan Blake and Collin Gerger.

Kuska expects big things from senior wide receiver EJ Nwagwu.

He’s a track star, Kuska said. Last year we had three [Division I] receivers, and it was hard to crack the lineup. Damn, a big target for Tommy.

Linebacker/Defensive Lineman Djabril McNabb, who had seven sacks in the spring, will lead the defense.

You’d expect us to fly and do every tackle, McNabb said. Were short, but we fly to the ball. All 11 men. Speed ​​kills.

The defensive backfield should also be a strength. Starters Liam Bartos, BJ Hall and Jake Lehtinen are back. Senior Jake Polselli leads an experienced defense line.

Everything is in place for a historic season at 77th and Western. And the Mustangs will find out who they are very, very soon.

The schedule is getting really full, Kuska said. The first three games are like playing in the Big Ten. Mount Carmel, then we’re going to play a nationally ranked team in Kentucky, then Loyola.

St. Rita quarterback Tommy Ulatowski (4) passes his receiver during practice. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

NS. RITA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 27 vs. Mount Carmel

Sept 3 in Louisville Trinity, Ky.

September 11 in Loyola

September 17 vs. Benet

Sep 24 vs. St. Patrick

October 1 vs. Nazareth

October 8 in Marian Central

October 15 vs. Providence

October 22 at Notre Dame