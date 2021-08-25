Durango tennis starts strong – The Durango Herald





Demons defeat GJ Central and Smoky Hill, fall for Regis Jesuit The Durango High School boys tennis team started the season strong on Friday and Saturday in Grand Junction. The Demons defeated Grand Junction Central 5-2 in their first game. Then, on the strength of their doubles teams, Smoky Hill defeated 4-3. Durango fell to eternal power Regis Jesuit, who flew into the tournament because Interstate 70 was closed, 7-0. But Regis beat every team it played 7-0. On Saturday, DHS was en route to a third team win against Steamboat Springs, leading by five games, but then the game rained out, resulting in a tie. It was such a great start to the season, said DHS head coach Todd Jolley. We had wins across the board. Everyone played great and no one got a bagel. Against Central, Durango won No. 2 and No. 3 singles as well as No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 doubles. Against Smoky Hill, Durango won all four doubles matches to win the double. Although Durango lost 7-0 to Regis, the coach said the team played very well and it will help them in the long run. That was the best experience we got, said Jolley. I told them to walk the track like they were the favorites. Durango will be back in action this weekend in Colorado Springs, playing mostly Class 5A teams. It will be a tough competition but a good experience for us, said Jolley. When we compete against strong teams, we get better.

