Today’s top headlines: COVID updates, Afghanistan evacuations, Charlie Watts dies

NSW records biggest day of new COVID-19 cases but prime minister says hospital admissions show vaccines work

WA opens up to some states, but puts another hard border

A famous Afghan singer has revealed how she got out Acceptance, with a fan who recognized her fiancé, helping to get the couple to safety

And “one of the greatest” of all time, rolling stones drummerCharlie Watts, died at 80

Brace yourself, we’re going to make some updates!

NSW reported 919 new local cases of COVID-19, but hospitalization rate is ‘relatively low’

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said some people would be ‘alarmed’ by the number of cases 919 is the highest daily total we’ve seen in the entire pandemic, so that’s fair enough that the ‘relatively low’ number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients shows that vaccines worked.

“Last year when there was the outbreak in Victoria, although they had fewer cases, the death rate was much higher. “The measure of how we do it is to keep people out of the hospital, people to stop dying. “That’s the most important measure, but what’s also very important is that when you have that high vaccination coverage, it provides extra protection and allows us to live more freely and gives us the confidence to move forward.”

Officially, there were two deaths in today’s statistics.

NSW currently has 645 COVID cases hospitalized, with 113 cases in intensive care.

There were 45 new cases in Victoria

It is the second day in a row that the number of new local cases in Victoria has fallen from a record 71 cases on Sunday.

Victorian Health Secretary Martin Foley said that while it was “encouraging” to see the reduction in cases in recent days, “we know the numbers are jumping around”.

The state is really focusing on vaccinations right now, pushing to vaccinate all year 12 students before their major exams in October.

ACT says lockdown won’t end before September 2 after nine new cases today

Theterritory outbreak now sits at 176 cases.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barrs said he would brief Canberrans on what next week would look like for the weekend:

“Now is not the time to relax restrictions significantly, but some changes are being considered and these changes will try to balance the risks across the community.”

He said some restrictions would remain after the lockdown, suggesting any travel between the ACT and Sydney was still months away:

“To put it this way, I wouldn’t plan a trip to Sydney for the next few months.”

WA opens its border to some and closes it to others

Travelers from South Australia can enter without being quarantined.

And the risk is reduced for people traveling from Queensland, but they will still have to spend 14 days in quarantine that can be at home, or suitable premises, or they will have to pay for a government-approved quarantine facility.

But it’s bad news for people traveling from New Zealand, with a hard border against the nation from midnight tonight.

New Zealand registered another 62 new local cases

That brings NZ’s current cluster to 210 cases.

While this is the largest daily number in this current outbreak, Ashley Bloomfield, director general of the health department, said the increase was not “exponential.”

In the vast majority of cases, we have been able to identify the association.”

He said most links between cases were “within households or workplaces.”

Our ‘hearts are heavy’: Sydney mother of three is youngest woman to die of COVID in Australia

Family and friends express their sadness online about Janet Isaacand her three children, revealing that her husband is now in the hospital with the virus.

Ms Isaako, 30, was found unresponsive in her Emerton At home in Western Sydney on Monday afternoon, the local rugby league club shared a post on social media which read: “our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy.”

Ianeta Isaako died at her Emerton home and is the 75th COVID-dead since June. ( Delivered )

Here’s what family member Sela Iosua shared:

“I know that nothing in this world matters anymore when death occupies the most beautiful part of your heart.”

The Taliban have ruled out an extension of the August 31 deadline for the evacuation of Afghanistan

And it’s a date US president Joe Biden has now committed to it, despite other Western leaders urging people to leave safely after next Tuesday.

The Taliban also don’t allow anymore Afghan Citizens to go to Kabul airport.

As regards 50,000 people have fled since the Taliban took power nine days ago and the US has just had its greatest 24 hours through more than 21,500 people from Kabul airport.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 1 minute 12 seconds 1 m 12 s People have been killed and injured at Kabul airport as the crowd continues to gather outside.

…while the UN has ‘credible reports’ of serious human rights violations there

This includes summary executions, restrictions on women’s rights and recruitment of child soldiers, said UN human rights chief. Michelle Bachelet.

Michelle Bachelet says the Taliban’s treatment of women is a “fundamental red line”. ( Twitter: United Nations )

WHO SAID WHAT:Here is Ms Bachelet speaking at a UN emergency meeting:

“AN basic red line will be theTaliban treatment of women and girls and respect for their rights to freedom, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment, guided by international human rights standards.”

‘I was lucky’: a famous Afghan singer shared how she came from Kabul . has escaped

on August 14 Aryana Sayeedgot a phone call warning her that the Taliban were getting closer, she got a spot on a commercial flight the next day (with herfiance Hasib Sayed), but it never took off.

For fear of being recognized, the couple hid with relatives in Acceptance but tried to get back to the airport (Mrs Sayeed was wearing a full veil trying to escape). Her fiancé was the first to reach the US military-controlled airport the next day, and someone recognized him and told the officials:

“This is the betrothed of a very famous singer in Afghanistan, and you have to let him in, because if they catch him, they will kill him.”

Mr. Sayed, a Canadian citizen, was admitted and contacted Ms. Sayeed. His relatives accompanied her to the airport and the couple disembarked on a US military flight on August 17.

“I was lucky to get out” Afghanistan. But what about the rest of the people out there? “Over the past 20 years, I mean, so many girls and so many women went to school, they got an education. “So many of them are teachers, doctors, so many achievements. How can it all just end like that?”

ICYMI, the Paralympics started last night

There were no fans in the stadium and only two Australian athletes para table tennis veteran Damage of bull and wheelchair rugby player Ryley Batt.

Danni di Toro and Ryley Batt enter the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games. ( AP: Eugene Hoshiko )

Japanese musicianTomoyasu Hoteic (famous for writing the theme song for the movie) Kill Bill) brought a lot of energy:

Japanese guitar legend Tomoyasu Hotei performs at the opening ceremony. ( Getty Images: Buda Mendes )

The competition starts today with swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball on the map (and follow along with our daily live blog).

And finally, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away at the age of 80

He was the backbone of the band’s songs for over half a century and died peacefully in a… London hospital earlier today, surrounded by his family.

Charlie Watts was the drummer for the Rolling Stones from 1963 to the present. ( Getty Images: Michael Putland )

A jazz drummer in his early years, he never lost his affinity for the music he first loved, taking on numerous side projects, but he saidKeith Richards helped him love rock and roll.

Watts had previously announced that he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 due to an undefined health issue:

“I always thought the Stones would last a week, then two weeks, and then all of a sudden it’s… 30 years.”

